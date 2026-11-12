‘The Taste Master Mzansi Food Tour’ to debut on SABC 2 on Sunday – What to expect

The show will be hosted by award-winning chef Aren Pollack and 'Taste Master Professionals' winner Messi Karodia.

SABC 2 is set to premiere a new six-part culinary series, The Taste Master Mzansi Food Tour.

The show will air from Sunday, 15 November 2026, at 7pm.

What to expect from ‘The Taste Master Mzansi Food Tour’

Award-winning chef Aren Pollack and Taste Master Professionals winner Messi Karodia will travel across South Africa to explore the people, places, ingredients and traditions that shape the country’s food culture.

The series will take the presenters to destinations across Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gqeberha, St Francis, Prince Albert and Cape Town.

Along the way, they will meet local chefs, food personalities and producers. They will explore regional specialities, local ingredients and lesser-known food destinations.

The series will also feature culinary collaborations and dishes inspired by the different destinations. The aim is to showcase the diversity of South African cuisine and draw inspiration for summer and festive-season menus.

Aren Pollack on the food tour

Pollack said meeting local chefs, producers and food personalities gave him a deeper appreciation of South Africa’s ingredients and food culture.

“Their passion, knowledge and stories inspired me to think creatively and create dishes that reflect the places we visited, the people we met and my own style of cooking,” he added.

Pollack is an award-winning South African chef and a graduate of the Prue Leith Culinary Institute.

He has worked in kitchens in South Africa, France and Amsterdam, including Salsify, The Test Kitchen Carbon and Restaurant JAN.

This year, he was named the Eat Out Rising Star. The award recognised his culinary skills, creativity and contribution to the restaurant industry.

Messi Karodia on celebrating South African food

Karodia said the stories behind South African food reflect the country’s cultures, traditions and history.

“I believe it’s important to tell the stories behind Mzansi’s food because our food is way more than just something we eat and forget; this reflects who we are as a country and where we all come from.

“Our cultures, traditions, and history speak for themselves. Every dish has a story, and as a chef, I feel privileged to be able to share these stories and celebrate the diversity and amazing heritage of authentic South African cuisine.

She said she wanted to use her experience and passion for cooking to introduce audiences to local flavours, ingredients and food destinations.

“I want to use my journey and passion for food to take people on a culinary experience across South Africa, showcasing all the delicious flavours, the amazing hidden gems, authentic local ingredients, and the incredible people that is behind our food,” she said.

Maseehah “Messi” Karodia is a Johannesburg-born chef and the winner of the inaugural Taste Master Professionals competition in 2026.

She studied professional cookery at the International Hotel School before specialising in patisserie at the Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School.

Her experience includes hotel kitchens, catering, pastry and culinary education.

In 2024, she represented South Africa at the World Chefs Global Chefs Challenge in Singapore, where she won a bronze medal.