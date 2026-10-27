REVIEW: Should you watch ‘VisionQuest’? Dissecting Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ finale

Four episodes of Marvel's VisionQuest are now on Disney+. Here's what the WandaVision trilogy finale is about, who's in it, and whether it's worth your time.

If you’ve been following Vision’s story since he first awakened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right up to WandaVision’s debut in 2021, you already know the final chapter is here.

VisionQuest is streaming on Disney+ and closes out the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along.

In the latest series, Vision (Paul Bettany) has been effectively cloned and is in hiding after escaping those who wanted to weaponise him. Searching for new meaning, he turns to the AI personas built into his programming: F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and, less comfortably, Ultron.

The clone’s quiet life ends when a bounty is placed on his head, prompting him to go on the run with Thomas Shepard (Ruaridh Mollica), a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s reincarnated son.



To survive, he must confront his own nature, resist Ultron’s influence and work out who his young companion really is.

Grief is still the heart of it

Marvel has changed the genre again, but the thread running through the trilogy hasn’t moved. WandaVision was about grief. VisionQuest picks it up through a character who has lost himself, his love, his life and possibly a child he once had.

Around that sit newer ideas. With a cast of AI voices in Vision’s head, the series asks what makes a mind your own. It asks whether identity is something you’re programmed with or something you build, and whether family can be rebuilt after loss. Those questions give a superhero chase some weight.

The cast

Bettany returns as Vision, and much to fans’ delight, James Spader is back as Ultron. They’re joined by Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy. Terry Matalas created the series for television, and Kevin Feige is among the executive producers.

What are critics saying?

The response is positive overall, as Rotten Tomatoes showed 84% positive among critics and 86% among audiences when a European outlet reported it, though those scores can move.

TechRadar praised the Bettany-Spader pairing as the MCU’s best new double act, while Variety felt the series struggles to connect emotionally, and IndieWire was harsher still. If you love the Vision and Ultron dynamic, there’s a lot to enjoy. If you want a tightly plotted emotional payoff, expect a debate.

When to watch

The eight-part series is rolling out in batches. Episodes 1 to 4 are currently streaming on the Disney+ app. Episodes 5 and 6 go live on 28 October, episode 7 on 4 November and the finale on 11 November.

The first six episodes run 45 to 54 minutes, while the last two are 62 and 68 minutes, the longest MCU TV episodes yet.

So, should you watch it?

If WandaVision made you cry and Agatha All Along made you laugh, you should definitely give VisionQuest a shot. If you came for the Marvel spectacle, the finale episodes are where the series is heading, and there’s still time to catch up before episodes 5 and 6 drop.

VisionQuest is streaming on Disney+.

Details:

Show: VisionQuest

Where to watch: Disney+

Rating: 3.5/5

Synopsis: VisionQuest (2026) is an 8-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries on Disney+ that concludes the WandaVision trilogy. Set one year after WandaVision, a rebooted White Vision lives in hiding in Edinburgh, Scotland, struggling to process his restored memories and lack of human emotion.

To make sense of his identity, he retreats into an internal virtual reality “mindspace” modelled as a family manor, where he consults legacy AIs like J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., and an imprisoned Ultron. His isolation shatters when a bounty is placed on his head, forcing him to go on the run across locations like Madripoor alongside Thomas Shepherd (Tommy Maximoff), a teenager who may be his reincarnated son.