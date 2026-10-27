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Jay-Z confirmed as Super Bowl LXI halftime headliner after days of online speculation

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

6 minute read

27 October 2026

02:21 pm

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Jay-Z has been confirmed as the headline act for the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in 2027, ending days of social media speculation. Here's what we know.

Jay-Z confirmed as Super Bowl LXI halftime headliner after days of online speculation

Jay-Z will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on 14 February 2027. Picture: Supplied, Apple Music

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After days of online chatter, the rumour mill has been proven right. Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation have confirmed that Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, 14 February 2027.

The announcement lands just days after speculation about the lineup lit up social media, and it brings a long-running storyline full circle. Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z founded, has been the force behind the halftime show’s production for several years. Now the man himself is stepping into the spotlight.

This has been a journey

In a statement issued by Apple Music, Jay-Z reflected on how far he has come.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

The timing is deliberate. 2026 has been dubbed “JAŸ-Z 30”, a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. According to the announcement, the initiative has included immersive experiences and limited-edition products, as well as three sold-out concerts at Yankee Stadium that broke attendance records. He also played sold-out shows in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

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The NFL’s long game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that landing Jay-Z as a performer was something he had hoped for from the start of the partnership.

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music and International Content, said the company has worked closely with Jay-Z in recent years to bring “some of the world’s most exciting and prolific artists” to the stage. He added that Apple is “thrilled” that Jay-Z will now take it himself.

A résumé few can match

The announcement leans heavily on Jay-Z’s credentials. He is described as the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a four-time Emmy winner and a 25-time Grammy winner.

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He will follow a run of headliners that includes Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Usher and Rihanna. According to the announcement, Kendrick Lamar’s show became the most-watched halftime show ever, while Bad Bunny’s performance went on to become the most Emmy-awarded halftime show in history with seven wins.

How to watch

The show will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+ (currently available in South Africa), and on mobile devices through NFL+. ESPN’s Spanish-language telecast will be available on ESPN Deportes and Disney+, with a separate Spanish-language presentation on Univision. Roc Nation will executive produce, Hamish Hamilton will direct, and Roc Nation also serves as strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

Fans can also explore “Road to Halftime” on Apple Music, featuring exclusive content and programming created in partnership with the NFL.

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