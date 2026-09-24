WATCH: ‘What We Know’ docuseries explores what makes South African champions

'What We Know' looks at South African athletes and their journey toward greatness

What drives South African athletes to reach the highest levels of their respective sports?

That question takes centre stage in a new Red Bull docuseries exploring local sporting talent.

What We Know examines the determination, resilience and experiences shaping South African athletes.

The four-part series looks beyond competition to explore the stories behind some of the country’s champions.

It also examines the environments that help produce athletes capable of competing on the world stage.

Sam Sam Thubane, Kagiso Rabada, Karabo Poppy, Courtnae Paul at the Red Bull ‘What We Know’ premiere. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sam represents spinning

Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane features in the series as one of South Africa’s prominent car spinners.

Thubane, who comes from Nelspruit, said he was proud to be part of the project.

The car spinner believes South Africa has produced many champions across different sporting disciplines.

His inclusion highlights spinning as a uniquely South African motorsport culture.

The series provides an opportunity to showcase the skill and dedication behind the discipline.

Breaking gets its moment

Breakdancer Courtnae Paul is also featured in the Red Bull production.

Paul described being included as an exciting moment for the breaking community.

She said the project helps place breaking within broader conversations about elite athletes.

Paul also welcomed the opportunity to showcase what goes on behind the scenes.

The series explores the preparation, sacrifice and commitment required to become an elite athlete.

Where to watch it

The four episodes of What We Know will air every Thursday at 10pm on SABC 1. Viewers can also stream the episodes on the SABC Plus streaming service.