Communications minister says innovation must protect women’s safety and dignity

Mkhize says meaningful technological progress must improve lives while protecting the safety and dignity of women.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Mkhize began his speech on the first day of the GovTech 2026 engagement at the Durban ICC on Monday by addressing issues affecting technological transformation in South Africa.

Mkhize appealed to the men in the room, saying they need to do more to challenge behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate gender inequality and gender-based violence in the country.

Innovation is measured by safety and dignity

At a time when the country is grappling with unprecedented levels of femicide, Mkhize explained that even as technology is harnessed, “we must recognise that meaningful progress cannot be measured by innovation alone”.

“It must be measured by how it also protects the safety and dignity of all women in our country,” he said.

He said the GovTech 2026 event aims to spark job creation, improve the economy and eradicate poverty to improve the lives of South Africans.

Connectivity Expansion

Mkhize said thousands of people have better internet access, opening up opportunities for learning, earning a living and connecting with others.

“Today, at least 98% of households are connected to the internet.”

“It is worth noting that we have made significant progress in our mission to build an inclusive digital economy.”

Technological challenges

Mkhize said the challenges faced, both external and self-imposed, prevent the country from realising the impact of a fully capacitated digital economy.

“While connectivity is widespread, the cost of accessing the internet is still high for many households.”

“This is not what we consider meaningful connectivity for all,” Mkhize stated.

Fragmentation remains an urgent issue

The minister announced that the first phase of the Digital Transformation Roadmap strategy, which was launched last year, is set to close in February 2027.

“That is five months from now.”

He explained that fragmented digital systems remain a challenge.

“Last year, I noted our digital systems in government were fragmented, and this remains the case.”

“If we are to deliver services efficiently and effectively in the modern age, we must address this as a matter of urgency.”

Building trust amongst citizens

According to Mkhize, improving digital government, including integrating systems, is not only about delivering services or issuing documents; it is also about building trust with citizens by ensuring their data is secure when information is shared between departments, their rights are protected at all times, and government remains autonomous.

He explained that data interoperability (cross-platform functionality) not only saves money, but also enables better decision-making in government.

Digital sovereignty

“When departments and entities share information, we address the siloed approach to governance, which means we can all work toward the same goals,” Mkhize said.

He said GovTech’s focus on digital sovereignty comes at a time of intense geopolitical contestation and serious conversations about the pace of artificial intelligence’s evolution and the future risks it poses to humanity.

“The concept of digital sovereignty is something that many countries are grappling with in balancing national interests with the benefits of evolving technologies,” Mkhize said.

DigiTech as the ‘backbone’ of society

Mkhize said the department’s responsibilities include developing legislation, enforcing regulations, protecting citizens and their information, safeguarding national security, and facilitating the rollout of critical infrastructure.

“Digital technologies are no longer just tools of work; they are the backbone of society, underpinning everything from travel and communication to electrification, healthcare and elections.”

Mkhize proposed combining strong state capacity the protection of citizens’ rights, the maintenance and enhancement of national security, the construction of world-class infrastructure, progressive international cooperation, support for innovation and businesses of all sizes, and strong stakeholder collaboration and participation.

Growth Plans

“Digital sovereignty must be treated as more than just security or control issues; it must be viewed as a developmental issue that forms part of our growth plans as a developmental and capable state.”

The minister said he recently met with officials from Operation Vulindlela, as well as the chair and CEO of the Digital Council, to explore the case for positioning South Africa as a global submarine cable and digital infrastructure hub.

“With ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupting transportation and global communications technology, South Africa’s geographic position creates an opportunity to become a strategic alternative global connectivity hub and digital gateway between Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia.”

Potential ideas

According to Mkhize, the initiative could drive investment in South Africa, economic growth, digital transformation, and job creation.

“It would also position South Africa as a key digital technology player on the global stage,” he added.

“I share this as an example of the type of ideas we should be exploring to increase the role we play in the global conversation on digital sovereignty.”

‘Success is measured by effective solutions’

Mkhize highlighted that the ultimate measure of the success and impact of this three-day conference will be evident in the quality of innovations and solutions that eliminate bureaucracy, improve efficiency, reduce delivery costs and, most importantly, enable better choices for both citizens and the state.

“Technological innovations and solutions are meant to deliver a seamless and smooth digital experience for those using them and not add to their frustrations.”

In his concluding remarks, the minister encouraged officials to be honest about what is not working and said they should commit to doing better and learning from what works so that their next GovTech gathering showcases tangible results.

“Technological innovations and solutions are meant to deliver a seamless and smooth digital experience for those using them and not add to their frustrations,” Mkhize concluded.