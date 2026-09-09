Who will host ‘Love Is Blind: South Africa’? Dineo and Solo Langa or Bontle and Priddy Ugly

A Netflix South Africa teaser asking 'who are the hosts?' has fans rallying behind two options for Love Is Blind: South Africa - Dineo and Solo Langa, and Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Priddy Ugly.

Netflix South Africa has thrown fans a bone, and they’ve run with it. A short promotional clip captioned: “Love might be blind… but your guess shouldn’t be. Who do you think is hosting the first-ever season of Love Is Blind: South Africa?” has set social media alight with speculation, and two happily wed couples keep coming up: Dineo and Solo Langa, and Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi.

Love might be blind… but your guess shouldn’t be 😌. Who do you think is hosting the first-ever season of Love Is Blind: South Africa? pic.twitter.com/ng3inGwBhC — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) September 8, 2026

Netflix confirmed months ago that the South African edition of the global dating experiment is part of its 2026 local slate, making it the franchise’s first African adaptation.

The show follows the format viewers already know. Singles form emotional connections in soundproof pods without seeing each other, get engaged sight unseen, then meet face-to-face to test whether the bond survives real-world pressures: cohabitation, family, and the walk down the aisle.

At the time of publishing, Netflix had not officially confirmed hosts for the local version.

The Lachey blueprint

Every Love Is Blind edition borrows the same hosting formula pioneered by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who’ve fronted the American original since its 2020 debut.

Their job goes well beyond presenting as they check in with contestants after pod dates, help them process big decisions, guide couples through the reveal and cohabitation phases, and anchor the reunion specials. Because the Lacheys’ own relationship began with long phone calls before they properly met in person, they’re positioned as hosts who’ve lived a version of the experiment themselves.

International adaptations have leaned on the same logic, casting married or long-term local celebrity couples who can double as on-screen mentors as hosts. And that’s the mould South African fans are trying to fit their favourites into.

Why Dineo and Solo Langa are in the running

26 March 2022 – Dineo Langa and Solo at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Instagram

Married since 2019 and together since around 2012, Dineo and Solo Langa are one of South Africa’s most visible entertainment couples. Dineo is an actor, best known for playing Kea on Mzansi Magic drama The Queen, as well as a media personality and entrepreneur. Solo (real name Zothile) is a musician and creative.

In 2020, they launched a joint fashion venture called Port of LNG. Thanks to their long-running “couple goals” public image, fans see them as a natural fit for a show built on vulnerability and connection.

Why Bontle and Priddy Ugly are in the running

A screenshot from Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s ‘Defining Love’ episode on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Priddy Ugly bring roughly 16 years of history to the conversation, having grown close in their teens. They’re married with two children. Bontle is a choreographer, actor, dancer and media personality, while Priddy Ugly is a rapper and producer. Fans point to their longevity, their public support for each other through industry highs and lows, their once-successful YouTube channel, and their recent joint hosting appearances as proof they’d bring authenticity to the format.