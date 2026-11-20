This is why you absolutely have to watch 'Cunk on Cinema', the latest Netflix instalment of absurd mockumentaries. Laugh and cringe lots.

If there was ever teevee that could make you cringe, laugh until your belly flops or just want to whack someone, then Cunk’s your show. It’s a deadpan mockumentary that’s about as dry as Charlie Sheen and Ricky Gervais crossed with foul-mouthed eighties comedian Andrew Dice Clay. And it’s as clever as all of them sewn together in the emperor’s new coat.

You can’t see it, but it is there, cause you feel it. There are six quickies on Netflix, but the punchline is never premature.

Before even getting to the series, it must be every journalist’s fantasy to interview a famous person, serial killer or politician in the banal, slap-in-the-face, mysteriously whack-job, stupid manner in which comedian Diane Morgan brings Philomena Cunk to life.

Imagine Cunk interviewing ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about siding with the ANC after declaring in 2021 that it would take 300 years before he worked with the party. She might ask how it took him just five years to change his mind about something he said would take 300 years. Then, without blinking, she would follow up by asking how long voters should expect his next promise to last.

Imagine Cunk with Mashaba, Zille…

To Helen Zille, she might direct a question along these lines: “Ms Zille, you wanted to become mayor of Johannesburg after already being mayor of Cape Town. Is there a particular reason you keep wanting to be mayor of things, or is it simply that ordinary retirement doesn’t offer enough opportunities to tell people they’re wrong?”

Cunk gently roasts anyone, from historians and actors to academics and everyone in between.

She might even ask a certain Idols judge: “You’re a choreographer, television presenter, singer, actor and businessman. Have you got so many jobs because you’re incredibly talented, or because none of your employers will give you a permanent contract?”

And this is precisely the kind of absurdity that makes Cunk on Cinema such a treat. It’s a collection of short episodes that won’t give you the kind of indigestion her interviewees might experience afterwards. Cunk takes viewers through more than a century of filmmaking, asking questions nobody thought to ask, largely because nobody was stupid enough to ask them.

Believe it or not, amid all the dry, banal ridiculousness, audiences actually learn something too.

Morgan, as Cunk, tackles everything from silent movies and the arrival of sound to Hollywood blockbusters, special effects and streaming. In her own inimitable way, Cunk attempts to understand how cinema evolved and whether artificial intelligence might eventually make the entire industry redundant. Some of her interviewees, or victims, include Michael Bay, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Kermode.

Deadpan stupidity and banal dry humour – watch the trailer

Cumberbatch is a freaking hoot to watch. So are the others. But this show is not for sensitive viewers. There’s some foul language, and it’s definitely not for kids.

Cunk’s particular brand of dark and dry has already taken viewers through British history, human civilisation and the meaning of existence. In Cunk on Britain (2018), she spectacularly misunderstood historical events while leaving academics struggling to answer her ridiculous questions. Cunk on Earth (2022) broadened her horizons to the history of humanity, from early civilisation and religion to world wars and space exploration. Cunk on Life (2024) went further, examining philosophy, nature and the mysteries of existence.

Throughout it all, Morgan’s deadpan delivery and the experts’ bewildered reactions have made the series a masterclass in intelligent comedy disguised as monumental ignorance. The brilliance lies in the fact that Cunk never appears to realise just how ridiculous her questions are. Her subjects, meanwhile, must somehow find a way to answer them with a straight face.

And again, wouldn’t it be nice to sit in front of some of our politicians and give them a healthy measure of their own medicine? Wouldn’t it just?