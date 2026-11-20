Poland has accused Moscow of a deliberate provocation after Russian weapons reportedly crossed into its territory during the latest escalation.

Moscow pounded Ukraine with massive strikes Friday, with Kyiv saying at least six people were killed in the capital, and neighbouring Poland reporting two Russian missiles likely landed in the south-east corner of the NATO country, accusing Moscow of a “provocation.”

Hours earlier, Russia’s Vladimir Putin vowed a “painful” response to Kyiv’s strikes on Moscow’s Crimea bridge after holding a summit with China’s Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky called the night-time strikes one of Moscow’s largest of the entire war, denouncing Russian “terror.”

Zelensky — who met with allies in Berlin Thursday — said Putin’s attempts to “redraw the world” with Xi and Trump had been a “failure.”

In China, Putin said he “shared responsibility” for global peace with Xi and Trump and issued a “declaration toward peace” that made no mention of Moscow’s almost five-year invasion of Ukraine.

‘It’s painful to have to stop our child from living’

AFP journalists saw people hunkering in Kyiv’s metro stations — which double as overnight air-raid shelters — sleeping on yoga mats, camping chairs and in pop-up tents.

Kateryna Liubychenko, 32, had taken her toddler down to try to get some sleep through the bombardment.

“It’s painful to have to stop our child from living,” she told AFP.

Another two people were killed in Lviv, power was knocked out in swathes of the country and in Kyiv, three vital transport bridges were hit, officials said.

Explosions rang out through the night as Ukrainian officials reported more than 80 missiles and 400 drones were fired.

“Kyiv: The death toll from last night’s Russian attack has risen to six. Another 15 people were injured,” Ukraine’s emergency service said amid the rescue operation.

Three bridges that cross the Dnipro river were also hit, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, threatening yet more disruption to daily life in the city.

France requested a UN Security Council meeting over the strikes, saying “Russia will have to answer for its actions there.”

Poland decries ‘provocation’

In neighbouring Poland, authorities said one missile was confirmed to have landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec, with another missile and a jet-powered drone suspected to have hit two other locations.

Warsaw said no-one was hurt.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the weapons flying into Poland were deliberate.

“The provocation may have been linked with the fact that there are (military) exercises taking place on the territory of Poland,” Tusk told a televised press conference in Warsaw.

Thousands of European troops are taking part in military exercises in southeastern Poland.

“Nobody can say that this was an innocent coincidence,” Tusk said, adding he had informed NATO “straight away.”

Tusk said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would be in Warsaw on Saturday and that he would inform him of the incident.

Poland is one of five countries Europe picked to represent it at future US-led talks on Ukraine.

Bridge retaliation

Russia, which has refused a ceasefire, has increased its strikes as temperatures dip in Ukraine, with many fearing this winter could be the worst of the war yet.

Kyiv’s state energy operator reported “significant damage” to the country’s energy infrastructure that had “seriously impacted the operation of the power grid”.

The Black Sea port city of Odesa was in a “critical” situation with a “widespread power outage”, it said — adding blackouts were also recorded in Kyiv and ten other regions.

Russia’s military on Friday confirmed it had launched a “massive” attack with missiles and drones, saying they targeted military-industrial sites and transport infrastructure in several regions, including bridges in Kyiv.

The UN has reported rising civilian casualties this year as Russia intensifies its long-range strikes.

UNICEF on Friday said at least 114 children had been killed and 1 030 wounded in the first 10 months of 2026 — “a higher number of verified child casualties than in any of the past three years.”

“That is on average of more than three children killed or injured every single day,” the organisation said, warning of an “alarming escalation in violence affecting children in Ukraine.”

US-led talks on ending the fighting have so far shown little signs of progress, with Moscow having stuck to its hardline demands.

Putin has said a deal to end the war in Ukraine must be part of a wider agreement on European security.

Speaking in China on Thursday, he said any form of Ukraine-Europe military cooperation as part of that deal would be a “problem”.