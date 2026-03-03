‘It’s going to be the biggest season yet’: Zanele Potelwa returns to host ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

The auditions for the new season will open later this week.

Safta-nominated presenter Zanele Potelwa will return as host of Season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure.

The announcement follows the reality show’s recent recognition at the 2026 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The previous instalment, Tropika Island of Treasure: Zanzibar, was nominated in the Best Competition Reality Show category. Potelwa received a nomination for Best TV Presenter.

‘A dream come true’

Potelwa said she was excited to return to the show.

“Being back as host for Tropika Island Of Treasure is a dream come true. I am beside myself that I get to come back and host another season.

“I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is going to be the biggest season yet,” she said.

The TV star said the new season will be bigger and better.

“I don’t think anyone is ready for the surprises, the celebrity contestants, which island we might be going to and everything else we have done behind the scenes to make this season special.

“After being nominated for a Safta for the previous season, this announcement is a beautiful way to celebrate, and I cannot wait to be on that island.”

Sveti Kovatcheva, brand manager for Dairy Fruit Mix at Clover, said the brand was pleased to have Potelwa return.

“We are incredibly excited to have Zanele return as host for the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure,” Kovatcheva said.

“We are incredibly proud of her well-deserved Safta nomination for Best TV Presenter. It’s a proud moment for the entire Tropika family and reflects the passion, creativity, and excellence that goes into every season.

Season 12 auditions

Auditions for Season 12 will open on 6 March and close on 5 May 2026.

Members of the public may enter by uploading an audition video to TikTok, Facebook, X or Instagram.

Entries must tag @MyTropika and include the hashtag #Tropika.

The winner will receive a share of the R1 million grand prize. A R10 000 Pep voucher is also included in the prize package.

Tropika Island of Treasure first aired in 2008. The series features South African celebrities and members of the public competing in challenges for a cash prize.

