Meet the seven celebrities joining Zanele Potelwa on the hunt for the perfect Tropika Island

In a new series, Zanele Potelwa and a group of celebrities will travel to international locations to scout the perfect tropical setting for season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure.

The SABC has announced a new companion series, Tropika Island Search, ahead of the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

The show will follow host Zanele Potelwa and a group of celebrity contestants as they travel to international locations to scout the perfect tropical setting for the upcoming season.

The series will take viewers to destinations including Mauritius, Antalya in Turkey, Phuket in Thailand, Bali in Indonesia, Mombasa in Kenya, La Réunion, and Vietnam.

Each episode will explore beaches, resorts, local cultures, and potential challenge sites, providing insight into what makes a location suitable for Tropika Island adventures.

“This expansion allows us to showcase the sheer scale of the Tropika Island of Treasure property,” said Miantha Roux, business unit head for beverages at Clover.

“It’s not just about the final destination; it’s about the journey, the adventure, and the high standards we set to ensure Season 12 is our most visually spectacular yet.”

ALSO READ: From Caster Semenya to Nadia Nakai: Meet the season 12 ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ celebrities

The seven celebrity scouts

Zanele will be joined by seven former contestants who bring experience and insider knowledge to the search. They include:

Hungani Ndlovu (Season 11)

Shashi Naidoo (Seasons 2 and 10)

Bobby Van Jaarsveld (Season 11)

Nay Maps (Seasons 8 and 10)

Jonathan Boynton-Lee (Seasons 7 and 10)

Nqobile Khwezi (Season 11)Chad Jones (Season 11)”

Taking seven of our most beloved past contestants on this global scout is a tribute to the ‘Smoooth’ family we’ve built over the years,” said Sveti Kovatcheva, Brand Manager: Dairy Fruit Mix at Clover.

Picture: Supplied

Season 12 celebrity cast and public auditions

The celebrity cast for the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure was revealed last week.

The line-up includes Nadia Nakai, Caster Semenya, Francois Hougaard, Leandie du Randt, Sandile Mahlangu, Amanda Du-Pont, Lalela Mswane and Wiseman Mncube.

Auditions are currently open to members of the public who want to join the season and will close on 5 May 2026.

Eight participants will compete alongside celebrities for a grand prize of R1 million and a R10 000 shopping voucher from Pep.

Clips can be submitted via TikTok, Facebook, X, or Instagram, tagging @MyTropika and using the hashtag #Tropika. Auditions close on 5 May 2026.

Tropika Island Search will air on S3 every Monday from 16 March at 6pm, with repeats on Fridays at 5pm on SABC 1.

NOW READ: WATCH: Skeem Saam’s Mogau Keebine responds to claims she is struggling