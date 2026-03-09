Big Brother Mzansi: Eight left in race for R2m after double eviction

King Wanda and The Don were voted out on Sunday evening.

Two contestants were evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house during the Sunday live show, as the competition moves closer to the finale.

King Wanda and The Don were voted out after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

Their exit leaves eight housemates competing for the R2 million grand prize.

The pair said they are grateful for the journey and the support they received while in the house.

“Thank you so much for voting for me, top 10 is a big achievement,” The Don said.

King Wanda said he has big plans after the show, including releasing new music.

“I am so excited for the future, stay tuned for new music, kuzoshuba!”

Tension in the house

Earlier in the week, tensions rose during a presentation task.

Drama continued after the Saturday Night Party. During a post-party conversation, King Wanda claimed that Trixie had been pursuing Bravo B since the beginning of the season.

Trixie did not deny the claim. She admitted she had pursued Bravo B and said she had “no regrets”.

Endgame pressure builds

Pressure in the house is increasing as the season approaches its final weeks.

Alliances continue to shift, and disagreements have become more frequent.

The next Head of House challenge will take place on Monday, 9 March at 6pm. Nominations will follow at 8pm.

Big Brother Mzansi broadcasts live 24 hours a day on DStv channel 198. Sunday eviction episodes air at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).

