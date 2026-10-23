WATCH: T’bo Touch promises ‘grand closing’ as Replenishment Concert ends after five years

The 2026 Replenishment Concert will take place on Saturday, 31 October, at Sandown High Top Field.

T’bo Touch has announced that the 2026 Replenishment Concert will be the final edition of the gospel music event, after its five-year run.

In a video shared on Instagram, the broadcaster and event organiser said the concert will end with a special farewell edition on Saturday, 31 October, at Sandown High Top Field in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“This is our last Replenishment Concert. I wanna thank everybody who’s been there since day one. This is the fifth year now,” he said.

Touch thanked the event’s sponsors, artists, churches, pastors and supporters who contributed to its growth over the years.

He said this year’s concert is a farewell to audiences who supported the event from its inception.

“If you are coming to this year’s Replenishment, you are literally coming to a farewell,” he said.

Replenishment Concert farewell line-up

The final edition will feature performances by Judith Sephuma, Kabelo Mabalane, Joyous Celebration, Xolly Mncwango, Dr Tumi, Nothando Hlophe, Mmatema, Sbu Noah, Jumbo, The Jesus Collective and Khaya Mthethwa, among others.

Launched in 2022, Replenishment was conceived as an event bringing faith, music and family together.

The concert held its first four editions at SuperSport Park in Centurion and moved to Sandton for the 2026 edition.

Touch also highlighted the event’s contribution to job creation, noting that more than 612 people worked on this year’s production.

“We created jobs. This particular one, we have over six hundred and twelve people working at this year’s Replenishment,” he said.

He said he hopes the concert’s history will be preserved through documentation and potentially made available on a streaming platform.

“We’re doing it like it’s a grand closing, which technically it is, what it is. It’s the grand finale,” he added.

The 2026 Replenishment Concert will take place on Saturday, 31 October, at Sandown High Top Field, on the corner of Rivonia and Grayston Drive in Sandton.

Gates will open at 11am, with the programme scheduled to run from noon until 11pm.