Explore the world without breaking the bank: Rennies BCD Travel introduces ‘Vacay Layaway’

The initiative is aimed at making dream holidays more accessible.

Rising travel costs have made it difficult for many people to explore new destinations.

Fortunately, organisations like the National Department of Tourism are stepping in with initiatives such as Sho’t Left, designed to make travel more affordable.

Adding to these efforts, Rennies BCD Travel has introduced the Vacay Layaway programme, an initiative aimed at making dream holidays more accessible.

According to Stats SA‘s Tourism and Migration report for January 2024, data from the Department of Home Affairs revealed that 3 033 431 travellers entered, exited, or transited through South African ports during the month. This total includes 871 032 South African residents and 2 162 399 foreign nationals. Compared to December 2023, arrivals increased, while departures declined for both South African residents and foreign visitors.

Speaking to The Citizen, Rennies BCD Travel CEO Reece Oakes said that rising financial pressures have made travel inaccessible for many people.

She explained that with the Vacay Layaway programme, they aim to remove common barriers to travel, such as high costs and complicated planning.

“South Africans and the South African economy as a whole are currently experiencing a cost-of-living crisis. Studies show that more than 10 million citizens are over three months behind on their payments, adversely listed, or facing judgements. As a result, travel has become an unattainable service.

“Vacay Layaway was designed to meet the aspirational travel needs of those members of society who would love to travel, but need a push to get there. When reviewing the current market offerings, a few of our competitors provide ‘travel now, pay later’ solutions or credit-based options. In a market already saturated with negative debt, our solution aims to create a platform for responsible travel,” she said.

How it works

Oakes explained that travellers choose a destination, estimate costs, and begin saving by purchasing vouchers on the Vacay Layaway platform.

Funds are stored in an account that can be topped up at any pace. Once their savings goal is reached, participants can book a customised travel package with no hidden administrative fees — only transparent service fees are applied at booking.

Oakes also highlighted that the programme is protected under South Africa’s Consumer Protection Act, ensuring fair practices and safeguarding travellers.

“This programme not only supports our ethos of responsible travel but also contributes to building a stronger, more inclusive, and well-travelled South Africa,” Oakes added.

