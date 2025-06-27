Centurion Hotel is memorable

Nestled in a prime location, the hotel offers both the convenience of city living and the relaxation of a peaceful retreat.

Normally when one decides to organise a weekend getaway with the family, staying in a hotel in the middle of a city is hardly ever on the top of that list.

But the Centurion Hotel is trying to change that and, from I could see, they are succeeding. My wife, twin boys and I had the privilege of spending a weekend there for our anniversary.

The hotel’s joint family rooms add an extra layer of convenience and luxury with more than enough space for a family of four. They are designed with both space and functionality in mind and are equipped with multiple beds, often in the form of a combination of queen-size beds to cater to different family arrangements.

In addition, the rooms often feature separate areas for relaxation, so there is plenty of space for everyone to unwind after a long day of sightseeing. One of the key advantages of staying in a joint family room is the convenience it offers.

Families don’t have to worry about splitting up into separate rooms or being scattered across the hotel. Instead, they can enjoy the comfort of being together while still having the space they need to relax and enjoy their privacy.

The rooms come with a range of modern amenities, such as Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, minibars and room service, ensuring that families have everything they need at their fingertips. They are decorated in a manner that is both elegant and cozy, with soft, neutral tones that create a relaxing atmosphere. Comfortable bedding and modern furnishings add to the overall sense of comfort, making it easy for guests to feel at home.

There is also a lovely swimming pool for the kids to splash around in while mom and dad enjoy a beverage, watching some sport on the massive outdoor TV.

Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: Unleash your inner oyster in Knysna

Warm hospitality and world-class facilities

Nestled in a prime location, the hotel offers both the convenience of city living and the relaxation of a peaceful retreat. One of the standout features of the hotel is its exceptional hosts, who create a warm and inviting atmosphere that makes every guest feel at home.

It is clear that the staff take immense pride in their work, and this pride is reflected in the service. Whether it’s remembering the preferences of regular guests, or offering helpful recommendations about local attractions, the hosts strive to make every guest feel valued and cared for.

The hosts are always available to assist with any request, whether it’s arranging transportation, providing extra amenities, or offering insider tips about the best places to visit in the area. There is a palpable sense of dedication to guest satisfaction and it’s not uncommon for guests to return to the Centurion Hotel time and time again.

The hotel features a variety of dining options, with restaurants that serve everything from local delicacies to international cuisine, ensuring that every guest can find something to suit their tastes. The food quality is consistently high and the restaurant staff are always ready to provide recommendations or accommodate special dietary requests.

Picture: Supplied

For those looking to unwind or enjoy some leisure time, the hotel also boasts a wellequipped fitness centre and spa. Guests can indulge in a rejuvenating massage or enjoy a workout session in the gym.

The hotel’s location provides easy access to local attractions, and the staff is always happy to provide recommendations or arrange guided tours for those looking to explore the area.

With this variety of amenities, attentive staff and a focus on guest satisfaction, the Centurion Hotel stands out as a top choice for anyone seeking a memorable stay.

Picture: Supplied

NOW READ: St Petersburg’s serene splendour belies a nation at war