Extreme Bula Sekele Season 3 brings R250 000 in prizes into the circle

Extreme, the popular alcoholic drink with a distinctive apple taste, is back with an exciting new season of the Bula Sekele dance-off.

This time round, they’re putting up R200 000 for the one dancer who knows how to Move Mzansi. And they’re inviting more of us into the circle with an audience vote, with prize money of R50 000 for the public’s number one pick.

“Bula Sekele is just one part of our new campaign, which is going out with one clear message: MOVE MZANSI!” says Extreme Senior Brand Manager Nicole Hewitt. “We hope to spark the idea that you can set off a positive chain reaction through authentic self-expression, so we’re encouraging South Africans from all corners of the country to bring their own dance style into the circle.”

For the past two years, Extreme has been spreading positivity through the Bula Sekele dance-off platform. They’ve given the spotlight to incredible undiscovered talent, launched careers, and transformed lives. This year’s judges know all about the positive power of movement and dance. Voting will also be open to the public for the first time.

SA can catch the finalists on MTV Base, and vote for their favourite on the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158, and stand to win great prizes.

To enter, you need to be over 18 (strictly!) and to upload a one-minute dance audition to a track of your choice to the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158 between 15 September and 22 October.

“We know dance has the power to move us, and transform lives in big and small ways,” says Hewitt. “We hope dancers from all over the country, at all skill levels, will enter Bula Sekele and spread the power of positivity.”

The new MOVE MZANSI campaign is sure to inspire South Africans to move. It features talented dancers representing different styles and regions in a country that’s like no other in the diversity of dance culture, from the xilibeni to the Kilimanjaro to the skhotane and beyond. Their infectious vibe is sure to spread far and wide as South Africans see these dancers move.

But it’s not only their local dance styles that will move people, as their individual stories are sure to inspire others to express themselves through dance. Each will feature in a docuseries that brings to life the power of dance to transform lives, and encourage Extreme Moovahs (that’s you, South Africa) to enter Bula Sekele Season 3.

Extreme Moovahs over the age of 18 can follow all the Bula Sekele Season 3 action on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter #BulaSekele

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

