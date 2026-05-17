Weather update: Here’s what to expect on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Monday, 18 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Monday evening into Tuesday.

The strong winds are likely to create difficult navigation conditions at sea, while parts of the Western Cape could also experience rain, showers and possible thundershowers.

Elsewhere in the country, cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated showers forecast for several provinces, including Gauteng, Limpopo, the Free State and North West.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers possible in the extreme south-west. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers in the northern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the north in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers over the Western Bushveld, Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld.

North West: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers over the central and southern parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Fog along the coast in the Alexander Bay area in the morning and again in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers, except in the north-east, the coast and the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated rain and showers over the southern parts from mid-morning, but showers and thundershowers over the eastern and southern parts from the evening.

The wind along the south coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly, reaching Gale force along the south-west coast from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain and showers along the coast and western interior later in the day. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm weather in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to northeasterly.