Miss SA Lalela Mswane’s beaded gown took 9 months to make

A local designer is still brimming after Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane adorned one of his designer dresses for her homecoming.

Agrippa Zwane’s career in fashion started early on, despite his parents being sceptical of his career choice.

He received his diploma in fashion design from the Tshwane University of Technology and then started his own fashion label, House of Agrie Couture.

In 2020, he designed and made an artistic dress that was individually beaded over the course of nine months which changed his career forever.

The designer never imagined that his creation would be worn by Lalela two years later.

Miss SA even took to social media to post a photo of herself wearing the dress on Instagram, tagging the Mamelodi designer.

Lalela captioned her post: “If I have ever seen magic, it has been in Africa”.

The young designer said the pageant queen even called him to have a meetup, and they took a picture together.

Lalela Mswane picture in House of Agrie Couture. Picture: Supplied

Lalela’s representative said the beaded garment was stunning, and the colours represented the South African flag well.

“It’s truly a reflection of true African craftsmanship,” they said.

Miss SA Lalela Mswane in House of Agrie Coutre. Picture: Supplied

Miss SA Lalela Mswane, dressed in beaded House of Agrie Coutre. Picture: Supplied

Zwane is still speechless about his moment in the spotlight.

“I met Miss South Africa and she was such a beautiful and peaceful soul. She complimented me and told me that my work was beautiful and neat. I was just like wow, is this really happening?”

He added that this experience has humbled him, as the fashion industry has taken a knock since the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the exposure also gave him the opportunity to dress actors for a wedding scene in one of South Africa’s most popular telenovelas.

“This achievement really gave me hope. People are contacting me and wanting my services because I also specialise in male suits, wedding gowns and evening gowns,” he said.

Zwane added that other fashion designers have advised him not to sell his garments for anything under R100 000.

The designer has also dressed the youngest Member of Parliament, Naledi Chirwa, and media personality Refilwe Modiselle.

Sandisiwe Mbhele