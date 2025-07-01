‘A profound loss’: Fashion world mourns Sun Goddess Vanya Mangaliso

Friends, colleagues, and those who love Sun Goddess have paid tribute to Mangaliso.

Tributes have poured in for Vanya Mangaliso following her passing. Picture: sungoddessmarimba/Instagram

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Vanya Mangaliso has passed away at the age of 53, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the fashion world.

Her passing was confirmed through a statement shared on Sun Goddess’ social media pages. “She passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26 June 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” read the statement.

“Vanya Mangaliso was widely respected for her contributions to South African fashion, a field she dedicated 25 years of her life to. She led her multi-award-winning brand, which has received over 50 awards both locally and internationally, proudly representing South African fashion,” expressed the statement.

The statement goes on to celebrate her, noting that her work has touched countless lives.

This is expressed in the manner and outpouring of messages from colleagues, friends, and those who loved the Sun Goddess brand.

Like many people, I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Vanya Mangaliso.



I was introduced to Vanya by Unathi Nkayi in 2004. We spent years in and out of the Sun Goddess studios, and in that time, a warm and respectful friendship was formed between the Mangaliso… pic.twitter.com/wGDhLVz0HV — @luphumlongcayisa (@luphumlongcayis) June 28, 2025

“The family kindly requests privacy as they grieve this immense loss. We ask the public and media to respect their space and refrain from any direct contact during this time.”

‘A distinguished fashion designer and businesswoman’

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and chief executive of Africa Fashion International (AFI), described Mangaliso as a distinguished fashion designer and businesswoman.

Mangaliso co-founded the luxury fashion brand Sun Goddess with her husband, Thando.

“Almost immediately, the brand became part of national memory and admired for its fashion-forward isiXhosa, Sesotho and Tshivenda aesthetics,” said Moloi-Motsepe.

“Her loss is a profound one for the fashion industry on the continent.”

David Tlale, a fellow designer who emerged in the 2000s around the same time as Mangaliso, also paid tribute to her.

“Oh Vanya Mangaliso. You ran your race, a true African woman who shaped South African Fashion and heritage,” said Tlale.

“Your work and efforts to unite the fashion industry will forever be remembered and continue. Your positive and kind spirit lives forever. To the Mangaliso’s family, may the Lord comfort you and guide you through this difficult time.”

Vanya Mangaliso (Sun Goddess) passed away. What a remarkable woman. Vanya created what was called the Afro-Gucci.

She was the first to commercialise African designer wear taking it from the back room to boutique stores in top malls. She cracked the door open for Maxhosa, Bathu… pic.twitter.com/6iqnqn6q8e — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 27, 2025

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to Mangaliso as a trailblazer in the fashion world.

“She was the first to commercialise African designer wear, taking it from the back room to boutique stores in top malls. She cracked the door open for Maxhosa, Bathu and others by mainstreaming African designers and brands,” wrote Mbalula.

Thank you Mrs Vanya ManglisoSunGoddess for making me the most beautiful fan in the whole world by dressing me started 20l6 going to Brazil RiO De Janeiro Olympics I have known her through ⁦@KassNaidoo⁩ ⁦@gsport4girls⁩ Rest in Peace ,,Condolences to Mangaliso family

Popular sports supporter Mama Joy Chauke thanked Mangaliso for helping her dress in proudly South African attire, which Mama Joy wore at global sporting events.

“Thank you, Mrs Vanya Mangaliso Sun Goddess, for making me the most beautiful fan in the whole world by dressing me; started [in] 2016, going to [the] Brazil Rio de Janeiro Olympics.”

