‘Serve without expecting anything in return’ – meet Mrs Limpopo 2021

Lethabo Malatsi

Limpopo born, Valentia Chuene stands firm on her advocacy for women empowerment.

The 33-year-old beauty pageant queen, was crowned Mrs. Limpopo in September 2021.

She claims her reign has been nothing but amazing.

With the increase of beauty pageants in the rural areas, Mrs. Limpopo believes this will be beneficial to those who want to embark on this life changing journey and that it will help women gain more confidence.

In this way she seeks women from different backgrounds in Limpopo, and grooms them in how to present themselves in not only society but the beauty pageant industry as a whole.

Through her connections she has made throughout her reign, the mother of two states her connections will come in handy in granting more opportunities to young women.

The reigning Mrs. Limpopo wants to change the narrative of beauty pageants as it’s not always about beauty or your background, but by how you handle certain encounters and also challenging yourself to face your fears.

Valentia and colleagues want to take it upon themselves to bring forth women and change in rural areas, to mentor and teach young girls of the pageant’s industry.

ALSO READ: Longest-serving Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi, celebrates two-year anniversary

Goals

Serving is one thing that’s close to her heart: “Serve without expecting anything in return.”

Through the events she hosts to empower women-High tea-she believes it will help the young girls to want to be better; and also to bring some sort of awareness.

This will all be done through her charity- Unleash your potential- the 33-year-old philanthropist wants to bridge a gap between those who have and those who don’t have, by motivating ones she believes have lost hope.

Five things you don’t know about her:

Valentia is an introvert; however people tend to mistake her for being an extrovert as she’s friendly and easy to talk to. She loves her own space. The pageant queen enjoys dancing and listening to music. Chuene values friendships and family. And as a mother of two, she loves playing with her kids.

ALSO READ: Miss SA Lalela Mswane’s beaded gown took 9 months to make