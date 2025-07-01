Boitshepo Lamola to fly SA flag at Miss Grand International 2025 in Bangkok

Boitshepo was crowned Miss Grand South Africa 2025 this past weekend.

Boitshepo Lamola has officially begun her journey to the international stage after being crowned Miss Grand South Africa 2025.

The Soshanguve-born model claimed the title on Saturday, 28 June, at a glittering ceremony held at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.

Genive Trimble (Miss Grand Wilro Park) was named first runner-up, while Levern José (Miss Grand Hercules) took the second runner-up spot.

The 20-year-old beauty queen will now prepare to represent South Africa at the 13th edition of the Miss Grand International pageant, set to take place on 18 October 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will not be Lamola’s first time on the international pageant stage, as she represented South Africa at the Miss Teen Universal in Lima, Peru, in 2024 after winning the Miss Teen Universal South Africa 2023 title.

Boitshepo Lamola’s ‘Born to Be Grand’ advocacy

During the finale, Lamola shared a powerful message about her ‘Born to Be Grand’ advocacy.

The initiative was inspired by Lamola’s personal journey growing up in the township of Soshanguve, Tshwane.

“Growing up in Soshanguve, I witnessed a different kind of war — not one fought with weapons, but with poverty, inequality and silence.

“The violence that robs young people of medication, girls of safety and communities of home — that too is war,” she said.

Her advocacy calls on young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to believe in their power and worth.

“To stop war and violence in South Africa, we must first confront the systems that keep people in survival mode: the lack of resources, gender-based violence, and the invisible wars we fight every day.

“I stand here not just to wear a crown, but to carry a cause — to remind every South African, and the world, that peace begins with justice. True freedom means giving every child the chance to dream grand and be grand,” Lamola said.

Miss Grand International is one of the world’s top beauty pageants, recognised for promoting peace and empowering women to be change-makers in their communities.

