10 different ways to use tissue oil in your skincare routine

Tissue oil has enjoyed exponential growth in popularity as a preferred remedy for skin issues such as stretch marks, pigmentation and scarring.

So much so that people may not be aware that you can use it in a range of other ways.

From moisturising skin, to treating the scalp and healing scars, tissue oil can be used for just about anything according to affordable tissue oil manufacturer Bramley.

“And it’s not just useful to solve skincare problems – it’s a handy item that can be used every day to maintain the health of the skin,” added the brand.

Bramley produces a range of scented tissue oils that are enriched with Bio-Pharm oil, a unique ceramide blend that maintains a healthy appearance of the skin, assists in the treatment of scars and stretch marks, hydrates and keeps skin smooth and supple according to the brand.

Beautiful, soft and healthy skin. Picture: iStock

“The ceramides improve the skin’s water-holding capacity – so that your skin can hold onto moisture for longer – and provides structural integrity, ensuring healthier, happier skin.”

Their products also contain vitamin E, which is known for its healing, soothing and antioxidant properties.

The brand recently shared a guide to incorporating the multi-purpose product into your beauty regime.

Ten ways to use tissue oil in your day-to-day beauty routine:

Nourish nails and cuticles: Apply the oil to your nails and cuticles, and massage in gently. It will improve the strength of brittle nails and will nourish and soften your cuticles.

Use it as a bath oil: If you love the feeling that bath products leave on your skin, apply a few drops of tissue oil to your bathwater. Not only will it make the bath water feel silky, but it will also act as an all-over body moisturiser.

Coconut oil. Picture: iStock

Treat your lips: Apply tissue oil to soothe, nourish and hydrate your lips with a subtle lip gloss effect.

Use after shaving: Does your skin ever feel tight or dry after shaving? Apply tissue oil as an after-shave product to soothe, nourish and soften freshly-shaved skin. It can be applied anywhere on the body, and is also useful as a shaving oil to help your razor glide more smoothly and to avoid nicks and cuts.

Nourish your scalp: Use tissue oil as a deep treatment to treat a dry, itchy scalp and dry or damaged hair. Massage tissue oil into your hair and scalp and wrap in a towel for five minutes before washing it out. It will help to relieve itching and discomfort, prevent flaking and soften hair.

Reduce the appearance of stretchmarks and scars: There’s a good reason pregnant women massage tissue oil into their bellies every day… it’s been proven to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Whether you’re pregnant, losing weight, or if you have a scar you’d like to fade, apply tissue oil daily to keep the skin hydrated, supple and to minimise marks and scars.

Use as a massage oil: Whether you’re trying to soothe an aching or stiff muscle, or treat your partner to a relaxing massage, this oil makes a great massage oil!

Nourish eyelashes: Apply tissue oil to dry or short eyelashes to help promote growth and strength. Simply massage a few drops into your lash line before bed.

Mix it with your body lotion: Add a few drops of tissue oil to your body lotion for extra moisturising power and an added glow. And for extra dry areas like elbows, knees and heels, massage a few drops of tissue oil into the skin twice a day after applying your body lotion. Dry and flaky skin will be soft and smooth before you know it.

Mix your own hydrating face mist: Add some tissue oil to a bottle of water and spritz onto your skin whenever you are in need of a hydration boost. Remember to shake the bottle before you spray.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho