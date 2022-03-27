What was the theme for the South African Bridgerton Affair event?

Kaunda Selisho

“What was the theme?” That is the question… that most people have been asking after seeing all the photos from this weekend’s “A Bridgerton Affair” event hosted by Netflix and longest-reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.



Even without understanding the theme most people have decided that most people did not understand the assignment.

In an effort to drum up interest in the second season of the show, Netflix selected key South African personalities to fill the shoes of Bridgerton’s main characters and host a high society event for the ages.



Zozi filled the role of the queen, naturally, and hosted her guests wearing custom David Tlale designs.



Her guests were invited to the event weeks prior with custom invitations delivered in a manner reminiscent of the level of pop and circumstance seen in Bridgerton.



The theme: “Bridgerton Royalty | Regency with an African flair”



So, who understood the assignment and who is getting an F?

Bridgerton Affair event best and worst dressed

Best: Thando Thabethe

26 March 2022 – Thando Thabethe at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

While the “African flair” part of Thando Thabethe’s look is not immediately evident, I love the full, textured skirt paired with the matching fascinator, white lacy corset and mid-length gloves.



She definitely looks like she was going to a high-society event and tried to honour the theme in the outfit by House Of Sass and Willet Designs Couture.

Best: Connie Ferguson

26 March 2022 – Palesa Mokubung and Connie Ferguson at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

For someone who plays The Queen on her Mzansi Magic telenovela of the same name, one can only expect the best from Connie Ferguson who attended the Bridgertin Affair event dressed in Palesa Mokubung.



The neck piece of her look definitely made her look like royalty without her outfit being too on-the-nose.

Hers is a look that someone else could wear to another event and something that Connie could wear again to a private event and I, for one, will never look down on reusable, sustainable fashion.

Best: Nambitha Ben Mazwi

26 March 2022 – Nambitha Ben Mazwi at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

Actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi stars in a significant number of films and TV shows currently streaming on Netflix and the actress – who is Xhosa – showed up and showed out in an Imprint ZA gown featuring illustrated images of things such as huts, shields, Khoi and San drawings and “drie-voet” pots.

Best: Khanyi Mbau

26 March 2022 – Khanyi Mbau at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

The star of Netflix’s first African reality series Young, Famous and African wore a Port of LNG design topped with a modest gele (head tie) and though I feel as though the look lacked “Bridgerton Royalty” she still looked like modern-day royalty.



Port of LNG is the design house founded and owned by actress Dineo Langa and her husband, Solo.

Worst: Dineo Langa and Solo

26 March 2022 – Dineo Langa and Solo at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

Although they made Khanyi look great, their chosen looks do not feel like a good interpretation of the event’s theme.



The looks they wore do not give off “Bridgerton Regency” nor do they give off “African flair.”



I like that Dineo did something other than the ball gown silhouette but their looks feel more “GQ Best Dressed” than Bridgerton-inspired high society.

Worst: Lalela Mswane

26 March 2022 – Lalela Mswane and Solo at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

As a reigning pageant queen, Lalela Mswane’s look left much to be desired and gave zero royalty and zero African flair.

The dress just had too much going on. It’s short, but it’s long, it’s layered, it’s tulle, it’s beaded, it’s feathered, she’s wearing a corsage… and even with all that, not a hint of the Bridgerton Affair theme in sight.

Best: Toke Makinwa

26 March 2022 – Toke Makinwa and Gert Johan Coetzee at the ‘A Bridgerton Affair’ event in Johannesburg, South Africa | Picture: Instagram

Author and television host Toke Makinwa is another star who understood the assignment in a Gert Johan Coetzee design.



It was fitted, it was beautiful, it was regal and still didn’t feel like the look was trying too hard. Sheer perfection.

