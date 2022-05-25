PICS: Queen Elizabeth II’s best outfits throughout the years

Citizen Reporter

With Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee approaching, her stylists are working hard at conceptualising and choosing the outfits the monarch will be wearing to the many events she will be attending during the celebrations.

Topic 10 casinos took to Pinterest for their research where they gathered information and data from over 200 Pinterest boards, and nearly 30,000 Pinterest pins of the Queen’s outfits to discover the most popular colour worn by the monarch, and then ranked them from highest to lowest.

Here are the some of the most popular outfit colours Queen Elizabeth II has warn over the years, ranked from the most favourite:

Red

In first place is the monarch in red outfits. The Queen usually wears red during state visits, especially when she is visiting countries that have flags that feature the rich and eye-catching colour.

Red, the winning outfit colour. Pictures: Pinterest

Green

Voted second best is green. With 4,719 Pinterest pins, one of the Queen’s most loved outfits is the green velvet gown which she wore during a state visit at Government Building in Melbourne, Australia, in 1954.

Pictures: Pinterest

Blue

Coming in third place is blue. The Queen has long loved the colour, and has been seen many times dressed in blue when she attends banquets and state meetings.

The 96-year-old monarch even wore a stunning full-skirted baby blue tulle evening gown to greet the Kennedys sometime in 1961.

Pictures: Pinterest

ALSO READ: Royal news: Kate mistaken for William’s assistant, Andrew visits Queen daily to restore reputation

Purple

From the deepest aubergine shade to the lightest of lavender tones, the monarch has stunned her royal fans with her timeless purple outfits which she has worn while making public appearances.

Pictures: Pinterest

Yellow

With 2,456 Pinterest pins, yellow comes in at 5th place for royal fans’ favourite colour outfits worn by the Queen.

Many will remember the bright and yellow outfit Queen Elizabeth wore to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in April 2011.

She also made a state visit in Mexico in 1975 dressed in a yellow polka dot and a turban ensemble which complimented her stunning dress.

Pictures: Pinterest

Orange

In the second last position with 2,282 Pinterest pins is orange. Notable outfits in this shade include the airy, orange dress and matching hat worn on a royal tour of Thailand in 1996, as well as the more fitted floral dress and hat worn on tour in the West Indies in 1966.

Pictures: Pinterest

Pink

In 7th and final place is pink, which the Queen has worn very frequently throughout the years. The pink outfits, just like any of her other elegant outfits, consist of a bold jacket and skirt set, which have been styled with a matching pink hat and black handbag.