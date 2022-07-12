These are the hottest jewellery trends right now

Citizen Reporter

Fashion is an endless circle of bringing back certain eras from the past into the new, and for accessories such as jewellery, this pattern is the same.

Liberty London compiled a report of the most popular classic, yet latest, jewellery trends globally.

They looked into statement pieces commonly searched for online and here is what they found.

Most searched for jewellery pieces globally:

Rings

The findings showed that rings are by far the most popular piece of jewellery currently, making up over 70% of the search volume.

From statement rings to stacking designs – how you wear and stack them has become quite popular. The surprising trend was adding knuckle rings for more layering. ‘Stacking was also a popular search term.

Picture: iStock

This may be the most searched-for jewellery type, but the interest has dwindled by 19%. Other jewellery types that saw a decrease in search were necklaces, with a current search volume of 18%.

Although body jewellery has a much smaller search volume, it has increased by 143% in the past few months.

Other top jewellery searches were nose piercings, chain necklaces, bracelets, Cuban linked chains and gemstones, more so turquoise jewellery and diamond jewellery.

Metal jewellery

Unsurprisingly, gold jewellery is the most popular metal with over 50% of global search volume with silver jewellery second. Followed by platinum, copper and stainless steel, which saw the biggest increase in terms of searches, a 100% hike.

For those shopping these latest trends, storing and cleaning your jewellery to keep their longevity is important. Liberty’s jewellery expert, Eirene Varnavides advised people to store their pieces in non-humid conditions, away from sunlight.

She says not to panic if you see black spots on your silver pieces as they just need to be cleaned with a cloth which should remove the marks. Another cleaning tool is a soft toothbrush to clean between a stone and its setting. “The brush can be used dry, or with warm water and a small amount of washing up liquid,” she added.

*Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele