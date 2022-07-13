Daily hacks: How to dress to give off a slimmer appearance

Lerato Maimela

Dressing well for your body can sometimes be a challenge, especially if you are not fashion forward and have not yet mastered the art of how to dress for your specific body type.

If you are insecure about certain parts of your body or your whole body in general, then you might tend to find yourself dressed in baggy clothing that masks the shape of your body just to feel more comfortable about stepping out and being in the public eye.

With many fashion and style advances, there is no longer a need to cover up your unique physique with big and frumpy clothing, because you can definitely dress hop on the modern fashion style and trends in ways that allow you to look good while also feeling good.

Here are some tip and trick on how to dress to give off a slimmer appearance:

Layer up

Many people believe that dressing in many layers may make you look bigger, but this is not all true.

You can make use of your jacket or light shirts to cover up your fat rolls or body shape, to give off a slimmer and more toned illusion.

Wearing a clothing item around your waist allows you to cover up whatever you would not like others to see, and also leave open the parts of your middle or lower body which you would love to flaunt.

Wearing a shirt or jacket to cover any excess skin. Picture: Pinterest

Use bodysuits and shapewear

It is always a good idea to stay away from clothing items that are too tight or focus on outlining the true shape of your body if you are not comfortable with your body or certain parts of it.

If you do however find yourself falling in love with a tight fitting outfit, then wearing shapewear will be the perfect way to tuck in all your extra fat rolls and loose skin to give your body a flatter and slimmer appearance.

A woman fastens a corset for figure correction. A black belt that tightens the stomach and waist. Picture: iStock

The colour black is your best friend

It’s not a myth. Wearing black has scientifically been proven to make you look much slimmer. Black is also an elegant and mature colour, and wearing black clothing can make it much easier to put an outfit together as the colour black can be mixed and matched with almost every other colour.

Other darker shades of colour such as blue, purple and brown can also help you in creating a slimmer appearance.

A wardrobe filled with black clothes. Picture: iStock

Accessorise

Another brilliant way to move and shift all focus away from your insecurities would be to wear bold accessories that cover the certain parts of your body which you may not be a fan of.

Wear big scarfs to cover your chest area, figure belts, fanny packs and over the shoulder bags to cover your tummy and hips, and stunning block heels and boots to make your body appear taller and slimmer.