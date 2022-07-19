‘What’s in the bag?’ – Maphorisa’s Hermès Birkin bag raises questions 

Citizen Reporter

As far as signature items from fashion houses go, Hermès Birkin bags have become one of the most recognisable and coveted items in fashion history. It is, therefore, quite the statement item and rappers and other high net-worth individuals are clamouring to get them.

South African producer and musician DJ Maphorisa recently bought himself one and he carries it almost everywhere he goes.



He recently posed with it ahead of an appearance at Soweto hotspot, Konka, and his followers had some questions about his favourite new accessory.



According to the brand’s official website, the idea for the bag was “born in the sky, in 1984, on a flight from Paris to London.”

British actress Jane Birkin found herself sitting next to Jean-Louis Dumas, executive chairman of Hermès (1978-2006) and during their conversation, she complained that she couldn’t find a bag suitable for her needs as a young mother.

As a born creator with a keen eye, Dumas immediately sketched a supple and spacious rectangular holdall with a burnished flap and saddle stitching. “With a dedicated space for baby bottles!” added Hermès.

Maphorisa’s Birkin first caused a stir weeks ago when it was reported that the bag costs an estimated R400,000.

“Ai angyali it’s drip but ain’t the [Birkin] for woman, it’s unisex?” asked @smundrablack on his most recent post.

“What’s in the bag? Lord phori,” commented @loviesamandlakazi.

“There’s something about that bag,” said @s.nethemba_.

“Mara a male carrying a bag,” wrote @cyhlay77.

Handbags for men?

Another question raised by Maphorisa’s post is whether more men will capitalise on the trend of carrying their belongings in stylish, designer handbags.



Men like Rich Mnisi, Blxckie and Bongani ‘Mörda’ Mahosana all carry bags as an accessory and while their bags may not cost nearly half a million, they’re bang on trend.



Blxckie’s chosen aesthetic caters to the urban appeal, as does Bongani’s, while Rich Mnisi’s taste is more on the designer side.



Mnisi also prefers the tinier handbags which are all the rage among younger fashion lovers and fast fashion consumers.