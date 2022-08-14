Kaunda Selisho

Tik Tokker Thulisile Lushaba recently ordered a wig from DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty brand and gave an honest review about the 16-inch wig unit which set her back R3,170.



In one of her videos, she stated that she had ordered a customized and bleached unit but that the customization was not done to her liking.

She then gave feedback about how the brand could improve the experience for shoppers in future. One of her suggestions included listing the weight of their wig units in the description on the Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle website.

Lushaba made this suggestion after sharing how disappointed she was with how thin the hair was.

Tik Tok creator Thulisile Lushaba reviews DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty wig | Picture: Screenshot

“If I had known the wig was so thin, this, I’m not even sure it’s 100g. Like, on the DJ Zinhle website, the Hair Majesty [website] they need to specify that the hair is 100g, 100 per cent density, 180 per cent density, 200 [per cent] density. They need to tell us the density of the wig so that we know exactly what we are purchasing.”

“If it’s already thin at a short length, how thin will it be for a twenty-something inch?” she asked.

She explained that longer wigs tend to get thinner towards the ends while shorter wigs are expected to be denser as the hairs are packed closely together, giving of a thicker, more lush appearance.

“I actually rate them a 0/10. I was generous in the video. What a waste of money,” she wrote in a comment under her second video.

Tik Tok creator Thulisile Lushaba reviews DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty wig | Picture: Screenshot

The DJ, entrepreneur and reality star launched Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle about a year ago, around the same time that she announced her pregnancy and launched her reality show, The Unexpected.

The tagline for the business is currently “only the highest quality Peruvian and Brazilian hair!”

Another one of the things Lushaba was not happy about was the fact that the lace front part of her wig was shorter than the rest of the unit as well as what she experienced with the shipping of her order.

The Tik Tokker asked why her order was only shipped almost four business days after she placed her order. She added that the order was only dispatched after she made a query via email about the lack of communication from the brand.

According to Lushaba, her order was also initially sent to the Northern Cape even though she lives in Gauteng. She did, however, state that the customer service from the brand was quite helpful.

“Guys, courier companies can make or break your business. You shouldn’t just use the cheapest courier service because customer experience is affected.”

Upon eventually receiving her order, she stated that everything was intact and added that she was happy with the packaging. However, based on how disappointed she seemed by her experience DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty brand, it doesn’t seem like she will be a repeat customer.



The Tik Tokker tagged DJ Zinhle in her videos and stated that she sent them emails with her thoughts but did not clarify whether or not she had received a response from the brand as yet.

“I always thought Hair Majesty was the best, I mean considering their prices,” read one of the comments under the video.

“Wigs and clothes have taught me to never again buy something I haven’t seen live and touched,” added another user.

“Nooo it’s definitely not giving 16inch, it’s not giving hair majesty! And definitely not giving R3000 wig!I hope they see this and send a new wig,” commented one of Lushaba’s viewers.

