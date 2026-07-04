What to Watch: Madame Zingara’s pure theatrical magic

Here's why you shouldn't miss Madame Zingara's La Dolce Royal. It's probably one of the best instalments of the production yet.

There’s an Air Supply song that for some bizarre reason makes me think about dinnertime extravaganza Madame Zingara.

It’s called Making Love Out Of Nothing At All. And that’s because a few months ago, the was just a patch of sand. Now, it’s probably the sexiest place in Joburg.

It’s a circus tent, a castle, a sanctuary from reality and a secret pleasure that, hopefully, everyone in Joburg would have shared by the time the show’s run ends.

Madame Zingara is back; new venue, new show, same spectacular spectacular. And this incarnation of the concept event, probably one of its best. It’s called La Dolce Royal, the Royal Countess Zingara.

As usual, Zingara is not just a cirque dinner theatre experience. Once you set foot inside its magical compound, it’s instant tea-time for the soul.

Go a bit early, because the theatre, feeling and entertainment starts well before you settle your bum. Get a Tarot reading, flock a selfie with one of the many entertainers or take in some sleight of hand.

Everything is meticulously designed to mood-manage guests into the right frame of mind to receive the energy from the performers, the flavours of the four course meal and, importantly, exceptionally well mixed and presented cocktails. Try the Johnny Walker Whisky Sour. It’s seriously good.

It’s a magical compound

Before even getting into the food. It’s the show that takes your breath away first.

It’s a performance assault, there’s no better way to describe it, because it’s one act after another that’s long enough to hold your interest, not stretched out beyond anyone’s attention span. As Goldilocks would say, ‘it’s just right.’

Lunga the contortionist, well, she was simply wow. Who would have thought body shapes of such complexity was even humanly possible.

Then, there’s the ‘feather girl.’ It’s probably the standout performance of the night. Tatiana balances a feather on what looks like a palm branch, then another and another, building a complex Da Vinci-style structure weighted by a few grams.

It’s not an illusion. It’s real, and it’s breathtaking. The acrobats are fabulous, even the stock standard silks arial performance has a twist to shake of preconceptions.

There are so many highlights I would need another page to give every performer appropriate credit. It’s a collection of trump cards that Zingara holds.

And then there’s the singers who vibe up the venue during meals, the Supreme’s a-la Jozi with a thorn amongst the roses.

The vocal gymnastics of soprano Megan a-la prima-donna are something to behold. She’s Marie Antoinette. The cake, her immersive spell she casts on the audience.

Bringing energy to the room. Picture Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zingara’s trump cards are the performers

The ringmaster is actor Andile “Ace” Magxaki. He plays the Sandman and draws in the audience at every moment. This guy is charismatic, and boy oh boy does he have a fantastic voice to boot.

Lest we not forget the military operation that’s behind it all. The dining experience is something to behold.

Not just the meals, That’s a part of it. But the precision of serving it, the real kicker.

Watching hundreds of diners receive hot meals within minutes of one another is almost as impressive as what happens in the ring.

The servers are all in character, they’re as efficient as an Adam Smith production line.

Magnetic on stage. Picture Michel Bega/The Citizen Madame Zingara exceeds expectations. Picture Michel Bega/The Citizen Take in an escape. Picture Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zingara’ s signature chocolate chilli steak is back; there’s Thai Green Curry, subtle, rich, and lemongrassy without being overwhelming and fish for mains.

Starters are a meze and the Tzatziki, Red pepper dip and hummus are all delicious. Dessert, always at risk of being an afterthought, was the highlight.

The crème Brule, malva pudding and strawberry parfait (if memory serves) were all right sized and perfect. Again, it was plated theatre.

The between the lines and antics message is what counts, too. It’s a powerful subtext about making dreams come true, realising your own potential and being present in the moment.

It’s about love, it’s about passion and sensuality and, essentially, framing the human experience somewhat differently to the drag we feel every damn day.

This is what makes Madame Zingara’s new instalment extra special because you don’t just experience the show. You feel it in your soul.

By the way, practically speaking, there’s plenty of parking right next to Zingara and, in addition, do not be frightened by the R 1200 plus ticket price.

It’s hours of entertainment and fabulous food, and an experience you’ll fall in love with. It’s cheap at the price. Just go see it, because you will not be sorry.