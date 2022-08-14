Kaunda Selisho

The world wants to see a return to socialising and nowhere was this more evident than this year’s Miss South Africa finale (Miss SA 2022). People attended the event in droves to witness Ndavi Nokeri’s crowning.

Audiences weren’t even phased by the fact that the event was set at the SunBet Arena at Menlyn’s Time Square in Tshwane.

947 breakfast host Anele Mdoda held the fort as the Miss SA 2022 host, after previously serving as a judge, and looked the part with every gown she changed into.

She wasn’t the only one that stole the show. Take a look at what some of the Miss SA 2022 guests wore.

Miss SA 2022 recap

Nokeri emerged victorious after a long process that saw the following names crack the Miss SA 2022 top 10: Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

They competed in front of the country and a judging panel consisting of former Miss Universe – Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World – Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist and media personality – Devi Sankaree Govender, former Public Protector – Thuli Madonsela, businesswoman and Miss SA 1990 – Suzette van der Merwe and the current Miss Universe – Harnaaz Sandhu from India.



Luve Meyer, Ayanda Thabethe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Tamsyn Jack and Ndavi Nokeri made it into the top five which was then whittled down to a top three of Nokeri, Mahlangu and Thabethe.



Fan-favourite, Nokeri, was then crowned Miss SA 2022.

According to a Wikipedia entry on the history of the pageant, Miss SA was established in 1956 in Apartheid South Africa and the first official Miss South Africa pageant was only open to “white” (Caucasian) females.

It was organized to send a representative to London for the Miss World pageant. That year Norma Vorster was crowned Miss South Africa. Two years later, an 18-year-old secretary from Durban, Penny Coelen, was crowned and would later go on to make history and win Miss World.

It was not until 1977 that all persons of all races were allowed to compete in the Miss SA competition.

Of the 60 women who have worn the crown in the pageant’s history, only the last 27 winners have been chosen from the entire population of South Africa allowing women from different racial and ethnic backgrounds to represent the country on the world stage.

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele