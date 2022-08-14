Fashion And Beauty

Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
4 minute read
14 Aug 2022
2:12 pm

Miss SA 2022 red carpet fashion: What your faves wore

Kaunda Selisho

Undeterred by the fact that Miss SA 2022 was set all the way in Tshwane, crowds descended upon Times Square in their finest threads.

Miss SA 2022 red carpet looks | Pictures: Instagram

The world wants to see a return to socialising and nowhere was this more evident than this year’s Miss South Africa finale (Miss SA 2022). People attended the event in droves to witness Ndavi Nokeri’s crowning. 

Audiences weren’t even phased by the fact that the event was set at the SunBet Arena at Menlyn’s Time Square in Tshwane.

947 breakfast host Anele Mdoda held the fort as the Miss SA 2022 host, after previously serving as a judge, and looked the part with every gown she changed into. 

She wasn’t the only one that stole the show. Take a look at what some of the Miss SA 2022 guests wore.

Bontle Modiselle

Bontle Modiselle | Picture: Instagram

Shashi Naidoo

Shashi Naidoo | Picture: Instagram

Tshepi Vundla

Tshepi Vundla | Picture: Instagram

kim jayde

Kim Jayde | Picture: Instagram

Elaine

Elaine | Picture: Instagram

eva modika

Eva Modika | Picture: Instagram

Simphiwe and Bokang Tshabalala

Simphiwe and Bokang Tshabalala | Picture: Instagram

Nefisa Mkhabela

Nefisa Mkhabela | Picture: Instagram

Devi-Sankaree-Govender

Devi Sankaree Govender | Picture: Instagram

makhadzi

Makhadzi | Picture: Instagram

rapper Rouge

Rouge and MacMillan Mabaleka | Picture: Instagram

Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai | Picture: Instagram

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene | Picture: Instagram

Ntandoyenkosi-Kunene

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene | Picture: Instagram

Gaisang-Noge

Gaisang Noge | Picture: Instagram

rolene-strauss

Rolene Strauss | Picture: Instagram

melinda bam

Melinda Bam | Picture: Instagram

Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda | Picture: Instagram

anele-mdoda

Anele Mdoda | Picture: Instagram

thando-thabethe

Thando Thabethe | Picture: Instagram

Kerishnie Naiker

Kerishnie Naiker | Picture: Instagram

k-naomi

K Naomi | Picture: Instagram

basetsana kumalo

Basetsana Kumalo | Picture: Instagram

shudufhadzo musida

Shudufhadzo Musida | Picture: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo | Picture: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo | Picture: Instagram

zozi-tunzi

Zozi Tunzi | Picture: Instagram

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu | Picture: Instagram

BBMzansi's Thato

BBMzansi’s Thato | Picture: Instagram

bonang-matheba

Bonang Matheba | Picture: Instagram

Miss SA 2022 recap

Nokeri emerged victorious after a long process that saw the following names crack the Miss SA 2022 top 10: Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack. 

They competed in front of the country and a judging panel consisting of former Miss Universe – Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World – Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist and media personality – Devi Sankaree Govender, former Public Protector – Thuli Madonsela, businesswoman and Miss SA 1990 – Suzette van der Merwe and the current Miss Universe – Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

Luve Meyer, Ayanda Thabethe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Tamsyn Jack and Ndavi Nokeri made it into the  top five which was then whittled down to a top three of Nokeri, Mahlangu and Thabethe.

Fan-favourite, Nokeri, was then crowned Miss SA 2022. 

According to a Wikipedia entry on the history of the pageant, Miss SA was established in 1956 in Apartheid South Africa and the first official Miss South Africa pageant was only open to “white” (Caucasian) females. 

It was organized to send a representative to London for the Miss World pageant. That year Norma Vorster was crowned Miss South Africa. Two years later, an 18-year-old secretary from Durban, Penny Coelen, was crowned and would later go on to make history and win Miss World. 

It was not until 1977 that all persons of all races were allowed to compete in the Miss SA competition. 

Of the 60 women who have worn the crown in the pageant’s history, only the last 27 winners have been chosen from the entire population of South Africa allowing women from different racial and ethnic backgrounds to represent the country on the world stage. 

READ NEXT: Ndavi Nokeri crowned as new Miss SA 2022

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

Read more on these topics