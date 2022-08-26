Kaunda Selisho

Density is something that has come to be highly favoured in the worlds of beauty and skincare and nowhere is density more evident than in the kabuki brush. Once thought to be the go-to item for powder applications, the kabuki brush has since been revealed to be quite a useful make-up application tool.



Beauty, wellness and fashion creator Lisa Cooper recently shared why she loves this tool which originated in Japan.

What is a kabuki brush?

A kabuki brush is a makeup brush with dense to fluffy bristles and most recogniSably has a short handle.

The brush head is most often rounded, though it can also be flat.

Traditionally, the bristles are made of natural materials like animal hair, but most brushes available now on the market have synthetic bristles.

Copper said that one of the main reasons she loves this tool because it allows you to put on just enough product without leaving you looking cakey.

What can a kabuki brush be used for?

According to Cooper, the most common ways these types of brushed are used is to blend foundation.

She also advised using the brush to “stipple foundation the into skin”. Stippling is an art technique that mostly requires one to dot the colour onto a surface in order to create a very specific type of look or texture.



The density of the kabuki brush also makes it a great tool to use when perfecting bronzer. Cooper advises blending your bronzer or contour with a slanted kabuki.



Similarly, you can also use this type of brush to apply blush by sweeping it (or highlighter) high up on your cheekbone.



Lastly, you can use the brush to apply body products like bronzer of body foundation for a more meticulous finish.

