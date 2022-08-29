Wardrobe cleanse: Guide to the best spring staples

Lethabo Malatsi

With the season of skin freedom and breezy air upon us, finding new ways to do away with unworn items can be a great start to sorting out your spring wardrobe.

Nothing screams spring like floral patterns on adorable shift dresses as a great pick-me-up. It’s time to bring forth all those denim shorts, tank tops and the iconic 90s platform scandals.

Platform scandals. Picture: Pinterest

Wardrobe cleanse

According to Harper’s Bazaar, in order to detox your wardrobe, you need to start off by splitting up your wardrobe by the season. Clear out the previous season so you can focus on what you’ll be wearing until the next plunging temperatures.

However, light winter essentials such as cardigans can be roped into your blissful closet. With wardrobe staples, there’s no need to break the bank as they are timeless and eternally stylish.

Cardigan. Picture: Pinterest

This can apply to the recent fashion trend of loafers. Loafers have crept into the women’s wardrobe and the classic shoe is a staple throughout the four seasons.

Do not rule out sweaters or light jackets as essential items on chilly days. You can also wear an open-weave sweater over a cute spring dress.

Spring outfits. Picture: Pinterest

Essential pieces you need for spring

There are many ways to make a fashion statement, whether artsy, casual, chic or vintage. You can still make your spring blissful and fashionable.

Here are the fashionable pieces you might need this sun-drenched season:

Cargo Pants. Picture: Pinterest

Cargo pants

Cargo pants are on the rise and stars such as Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, have been creating fashion moments with them.

Dresses. Picture: Pinterest

Dresses

Dresses are the go-to for fashion, especially in spring and summer.

Shorts and tank tops

With just the two clothing items, you can create a simple yet fashionable statement – add 90s platform sandals to complete your look.

Not to forget shades and a baguette bag or even a tote bag.

