Five things every man should own

What makes a man? Well, it all depends on what time period you ask the question in. The only constant, in this case, is change. The idea of what makes a man changes over time and so too does the list of things he may need to have to navigate his daily life.



While some items remain a “timeless classic” regardless of the era and can be passed down between generations, others are more topical to the kind of world we live in now.

As such, we rounded up five essential items that every man should own.

1. A suit

Dress for success. Picture: iStock

In the post-Covid world, it’s an item that you probably haven’t worn in at least three years. But let’s be honest, there’s no other item of clothing that communicates style, and brings with it a certain degree of class and sophistication like a suit.

As the saying goes “when you look good, you feel good”.

Wearing a well-tailored suit will leave you feeling that you can take on the world and you probably will, dressed like that.

Tip: Go for neutral colours, like navy, grey or black as you will be able to dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

2. A good watch

Every man should own at least one good watch.

Since the smartphone has become a pivotal part of everyday life, the watch quickly shot onto the fashion endangered list but has since made a welcome comeback.

Besides the obvious, a watch can be worn as a statement piece that compliments both your style and attire. You could also go for the smart watch option as they no longer come in designs that look like Fitbit watches and tiny phones.

Tip: A watch is an ideal heirloom item, so consider classic styles that will fare well through the generations.

3. A pair of jeans

A perfect pair of jeans should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe as it’s one of the most versatile items you will own. Jeans can be worn smart or incredibly casual and everything in between.

Tip: You can never go wrong with the flexibility of dark-wash indigo denim as you can move effortlessly from the office to the restaurant.

4. Proper tools

Man preparing healthy food | Picture: iStock

The kitchen is a long way from the garage, but we all know that gender stereotypes are now out of the window.

As a modern man, you need to equip yourself with proper kitchen tools. No, we’re not talking about a bottle opener, but rather a chef’s knife.

A chef’s knife is the all-purpose star of the show with its long blade and rocking motion, you can use your knife to chop, slice, fillet, mince, dice and julienne just about anything.

Tip: This is another wonderful heritage item to be passed from father to son. Take the time to choose well.

5. A signature fragrance

Man applying dry deodorant | Picture: iStock

Choosing your signature fragrance is important, but let’s be real – sometimes that just means selecting a fantastic antiperspirant that fits with our everyday lifestyle. Other times, it can be a range of fragranced products to build and maintain a signature scent.

Looking and feeling great will quickly be forgotten if your scent and freshness doesn’t live up to your look.

