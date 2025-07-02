South African life hacks: A mix of genius, nostalgia and outright madness

From rooibos miracles to car mirror Checkers packets, South Africans are pros at life hacks – but are these tricks helping or just national delusions?

South Africans love a good life hack. Whether it’s using Sunlight liquid for absolutely everything or believing that biltong cures heartbreak, we’ve all fallen for some unconventional wisdom at some point.

But do these tricks actually work, or are we just lying to ourselves to get through life? My very weird neighbours have a few life hacks that they readily share. Every weekend.

Does rooibos really fix everything? Ask any South African mom, ouma, or tannie and they’ll tell you that rooibos tea is the answer to all of life’s problems.

Flu? Drink rooibos. Stress? Drink rooibos. Baby that is allergic to lactose? Rooibos. Alien invasion? Rooibos.

The truth is, while rooibos is packed with antioxidants and is great for digestion and hydration, it sadly won’t help you pass an exam you didn’t study for.

It also does not pay your bills or make your mother-in-law like you. Still, it’s lekker, so keep drinking it.

Does putting a plastic bag on your car mirror prevent hijackings? You might have seen people tying a Checkers packet to their car mirror, claiming it confuses criminals into thinking the car is already stolen.

Nice try, but no. Car thieves do not care about your plastic bag collection. If anything, they might just take your car and your Checkers packet.

The best way to prevent hijacking is still to be alert, drive cautiously, and park in well-lit areas.

Can you actually braai anything? South Africans believe that if it can fit on a grill, it can be braaied. Steak? Obviously. Chicken? Of course. Pizza? Let’s try it. Marshmallows? Now we’re talking.

Yes, while you can braai almost anything, should you? That’s another question. Some experiments – like braaing an avocado – are just crimes against humanity.

Stick to the classics and leave the weird stuff to MasterChef contestants.

Does drinking Coke and milk together cure a hangover? A questionable “remedy” suggests that mixing Coca-Cola with milk helps detox your system after a heavy night.

Absolutely not. This is a chemical experiment waiting to go wrong. The best hangover cure is still water, sleep and the regret that fuels better decisions in the future.

At the end of the day, South African life hacks are a mix of genius, nostalgia and outright madness.

Some of them work, some of them don’t and some should never be attempted unless you’re starring in a science experiment.

