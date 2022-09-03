VIDEO: Ayanda Thabethe tackles postpartum hair loss with a vampire facial

Kaunda Selisho

Although the internet is filled with information about what could possibly happen to a woman during pregnancy, some lessons are often learned the hard way. New mom Ayanda Thabethe recently learned one of those lessons after experiencing the dreaded postpartum hair loss.



Postpartum hair loss is often concentrated on the most visible part of anyone’s head; the hairline.



While some moms only experience breakage that leads to the hair around the hairline being shorter than that on the rest of the head, others experience thinning or loose hair on their hairlines altogether.

Ayanda Thabethe seems to have experienced some serious thinning and as someone who makes a living from her famous looks, she decided to do something about her postpartum hair loss.

She visited the team at Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre where she underwent what she calls a “vampire facial but for your hair.”

“Pregnancy is the ghetto. If you didn’t know, now you know… [I] am struggling a bit with my hairline after having my baby so I sought the help of @drp.aesthetics to help me restore it.”

“This treatment is like a vampire facial but for your hair. I’ll be doing 3 treatments and will show you the results on my 3rd one. If you’re struggling with your hairline, consider this treatment,” wrote Ayanda in her Instagram caption.

What is a vampire facial?

Vampire facials (also known as vampire facelifts) are a noninvasive cosmetic procedure in which your own blood platelets are injected under your skin along with a hyaluronic acid filler.

Healthline explains that the filler instantly smooths wrinkles and creases, while the PRP can improve your skin’s overall glow.



In the postpartum hair loss procedure, Ayanda Thabethe underwent, elements of the vampire facial are applied to the hairline, presumably to stimulate the remaining hair to be able to rehabilitate it.

“For several years we have tried and tested to offer the solution for alopecia and hair restoration, to stimulate new hair growth with beautiful success and reignite the desire to show and flaunt your own hair again,” wrote the aesthetic clinic in a post explaining their hair loss PRP treatment.

