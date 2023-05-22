Avoid being fooled into buying fake luxury items

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Durban authorities recently confiscated a shipping container containing counterfeit designer apparel, including imitation Louis Vuitton and Gucci products, with an estimated value of R400 million.

According to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity, a luxury reseller and authentication service, South Africa has emerged as a prominent hub for high-quality counterfeit goods, commonly referred to as “triple A-grade” fakes, which closely resemble genuine luxury items, making them challenging to identify.

The rise in availability of these counterfeit items can be primarily attributed to the growing trend of scammers selling them online.

Where do the fakes come from?

Websites contribute to the majority of sales, accounting for 41%, followed by online marketplaces at 32%, and social media platforms at 28%.

Zahariev says most people who buy from a flea market know they are getting a fake but many of those buying through online channels like Instagram aren’t aware they are being duped.

“This is one of the reasons we double authenticate every item we buy with both an in-house authenticator and a third party. But unfortunately, shoppers are easily fooled by these fakes as scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” said Zahariev.

How to tell that the luxury item you are buying is a fake

There are several warning signs you can look out for to protect yourself from falling victim to scammers.

Price is too good to be true

While the prices of triple A-grade’ fakes might not be as high as the genuine item, they’re high enough to make someone believe they’re still forking out a significant amount for what could be an original. Often, shoppers will be fed a story about why it’s a bit cheaper. Counterfeits generally resell for up to 35% of the original price, although there are exceptions, with some sophisticated counterfeiters charging up to 80%.

No website or physical address

As most of these sellers deal directly with customers through WhatsApp or social media, if a product is fake, buyers have little recourse when it comes to querying its authenticity or reporting the fraudsters to the authorities.

Waiting lists

A number of counterfeiters will tell customers that there’s a two-or three-week waiting list. But this is because they’re importing items from China on order and not from Chanel, like buyers are told.

Zahariev concludes by emphasising the various tactics scammers employ to deceive South Africans and advises individuals to exercise caution by purchasing directly from reputable brands or trusted resellers.

“These are just a few ways that scammers are fooling South Africans out of their hard-earned cash. As always, it remains best to only buy directly from the brands themselves or through a trusted reseller.

“While it may cost a little extra, at least you are guaranteed that you won’t be getting a counterfeit,” concludes Zahariev.

