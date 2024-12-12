Dongfeng sets-up shop as latest Chinese brand in South Africa

One of the country's oldest automakers will debut as an importer solely of EVs distributed by local firm E Auto Motor, headed by the Box hatchback.

Known in China as the Nammi 01, the Dongfeng Box will take direct aim at the BYD Dolphin that had been South Africa’s cheapest electric vehicle until the arrival of the Dayun Yuehu S5. Images: Charl Bosch

One of China’s oldest automakers established in 1969, Dongfeng has officially become the latest to arrive in South Africa with an initial line-up of three models, two powered solely by electric drivetrains.

You are who?

Known largely for its line-up of heavy-duty commercial vehicles as well as favouring by the Chinese military, the brand is equally well-known for its joint ventures with amongst others, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Honda, most famously Peugeot and Citroën and previously, Kia.

Pronounced “dong fong” and not “dong feng”, the brand launched its operations at a special event in Edenvale on Thursday (12 December) by showcasing the simply titled Box aimed at the BYD Dolphin and the Dayun Yuehu S5.

Unboxing the Box

Showcased as a production-ready model at the Guangzhou Auto Show last year, with sales having started in January this year, the Box forms part of Dongfeng’s Nammi range of dedicated small electric vehicles with its official nomenclature being Nammi 01 at home.

Marketed without any Dongfeng reference in China apart from the badge on its bonnet, the South African-market version will eschew the Nammi 01 name completely and simply be badged as the Dongfeng Box when it goes on-sale in the first half of 2025.

The model of Dongfeng’s Nammi sub-brand, the Box is still a new design having only gone on-sale in China in January this year.

Described as being one of the longest vehicles in its class in China, the Box rides on a dedicated EV platform called Dongfeng Quantum Architecture S3 with measurements of 4 030 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 660 mm, height of 1 570 mm and width of 1 570 mm.

Providing seating for five with a maximum of 945-litres of boot space being offered with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down, the Box utilises Dongfeng’s so-called Mach E 10-in-1 driveline it says has been rated 91.9% for overall thermal efficiency.

Box support’s DC fast charging that will require a wait of 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Powered by a 42.3-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery driving a single front-mounted electric motor, the local market Box produces 70kW/160Nm, which Dongfeng claims will see it reach a top speed of 140 km/h and travel 430 km on a single charge based on China’s CLTC measuring system.

For now, the lesser variant, powered by a 31.4-kWh battery pack and able to travel 330 km, is not expected to arrive on local soil anytime soon.

Interior has a minimalist design with a choice, in China, of three colours; black-and-grey, purple-and-black, and the depicted black-and-white.

Supporting DC charging means a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%, with a reported 200 km being available after a mere eight minutes.

While no details regarding specification emerged, items available in China consist of a 12.8-inch infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger integrated into the floating centre console, ambient lighting, a frameless rear-view mirror and a 540-degree surround-view camera system.

Infotainment system measures a reported 12.8-inches.

Electric, heated and ventilated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Auto Park Assist completes the Box’s features list.

Offered in a choice of three colours; Stone White, Rain Blue, Fantasy Purple not available in China and Fruit Green, the displayed model, decked-out in the latter hue, sported a two-tone interior black-and-white interior colour with imitation leather trim in a diamond quilted pattern on the seats.

Novelty of the interior is the glovebox that opens in a drawer-type fashion,

Unique the opening of the glovebox that sports a basket-type design, but opens a drawer fashion instead of dropping down.

Arriving later…

Still to be priced, the Box’s arrival will culminate in the debut of two other models; the 007 sold as the eπ 007 in China, and a still to be revealed SUV known for now by its internal moniker S32.

Of particular interest, the 007’s will become the first electric range extending vehicle or EREV in South Africa whereby the internal combustion engine is used solely as a charger for the electric motor.

Launched in China in March, the 007’s EREV setup consists of a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 28.3-kWh battery pack producing a total of 160kW/310Nm, while two single-motor EV models are offered; the 56.8-kWh model with 160kW/310Nm and the 70.2-kWh variant outputting 200kW/320Nm.

Adding a second electric motor to the latter though not only results in an all-wheel-drive layout, but outputs of 400kW/640Nm. Respective ranges for the three EV models are 530 km, 620 km and 540 km.

More in 2025

Distributed locally by a South African firm called E Auto Motor, more details, including pricing, of the Box and 007 will be announced towards the end of the first half of 2025.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and cnevpost.com.

