Modern stress, ancient solution – facial reflexology’s comeback

The treatment’s origins are embedded in ancient practices, refined over time by blending in modern techniques.

Facial reflexology is emerging as quite a sought-after wellness treatment. It draws from the growing demand for a more holistic approach to wellness. With the increasing pressures of modern life like stress, pollution, and fast-paced living, people are moving beyond quick fixes. Instead, they are seeking treatments that address deeper imbalances in their health.

According to wellness practitioner Anri Greeff of The Perfect Balance at Colour Rush in Sunninghill, facial reflexology doesn’t just work on the outer level of our skin; it has the potential to heal the body and mind.

It’s a half an hour or so treatment that feels good. When a therapist knows what they are doing, the impact on other areas of the body is tangible. There is a marked difference between settling in at the treatment area and leaving afterwards. It almost feels as if you are the before and after picture in an advertisement. This, with only thirty minutes of wellness squeezed in between. But it works, and it’s indulgent as well. From what research tells us, it’s good for you.

Not just another trend

While facial reflexology may just be another trend, it’s got a measure of depth to it. The treatment’s origins are embedded in ancient practices, refined over time by blending in modern techniques.

Greeff explained, “Facial reflexology is built on centuries of knowledge from multiple disciplines, including acupuncture, zone therapy, and even the healing methods used by aboriginal cultures.” It is designed to alleviate stress, improve circulation, and restore the body’s natural balance.

Facial reflexology works with the body’s energy pathways, or meridians, an idea at the foundation of traditional Chinese medicine. “These meridians transport energy throughout the body,” she explained, “and by working on them, you can balance homeostasis. This suggests that regulating factors such as temperature, pH levels, fluid balance, and other physiological parameters are within a healthy range. It can also aid in regulating digestion, and even support the immune system.”

Today’s facial reflexology methods draw on the work of Danish reflexologist Lone Sorensen. Her system, known as Sorensensistem, blends traditional Oriental medicine with neuroanatomy to form a comprehensive therapy. Sorensen’s methods have been adopted globally, even integrated into rehabilitation programs as far back as the turn of the century, in 2000.

Face the benefits: Boosts body and mind

At its base, facial reflexology is about neurological stimulation. By applying pressure and stroking methods to specific zones on the face, reflexologists send signals directly to the brain. “We target the neurological points related to the central nervous system and the cerebral cortex,” Greeff said.

“By doing so, we send information to the brain that can affect the function of various organs, as well as stimulate the release of beneficial chemicals like endorphins and natural pain blockers.” The impact is holistic, benefiting not just the skin but the body’s overall well-being, all while the client lies back and relaxes into the experience.

This neurological engagement doesn’t stop there. According to Greeff, facial reflexology also taps into the body’s lymphatic system, aiding in detoxification. You can feel this even while the process is underway. “It’s not enough to just stimulate; you also have to clear the waste,” she said.

“Working on the lymphatic system is important because it helps drain toxins that accumulate in the body in different areas, leaving the skin clearer and healthier and boosting the body’s internal detox systems.”

Face gym: Boost youthful glow without surgery

In addition to detoxifying the body, Greeff said, the anti-aging benefits of facial reflexology are hard to ignore. Greeff compared it to a “workout for the face,” noting that it helps stimulate the facial muscles, improve circulation, and tone the skin.

“It’s like lifting weights but for your face, without any invasive procedures,” she said. As a result, clients will over time notice firmer, more youthful skin and a noticeable reduction in wrinkles, all while enjoying a calming, non-invasive experience.

As much as facial reflexology may enhance physical appearance, its impact on stress is mind-blowing. Half an hour after walking into a session as a stress ball, you bounce out with a spring in your step. It’s that good.

Living in the twenty first century, said Greeff, is a challenging environment and cortisol, the stress hormone, has reached alarmingly high levels, particularly among women. Greeff noted that daily cortisol levels now average 71%, compared to just 13% forty years ago. “The constant hustle is taking its toll,” she said. “Facial reflexology offers a way to find balance, taking a necessary breather before diving back into the chaos.”

