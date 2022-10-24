Things you need to know about reiki healing

Letshego Zulu

Reiki is a form of energy healing that originated in Japan in the early 20th century. According to the International Centre for Reiki Training, the practice is based on the idea that we all have an unseen “life force energy” flowing through our bodies.

A Reiki practitioner gently moves her hands just above or on the client’s clothed body, with the intention of reducing stress and promoting healing by encouraging a healthy flow of energy.

Helen Watson is an internationally qualified Reiki teacher and practitioner. She provides Reiki treatments, chakra cleansing and balancing, aura balancing and meditation sessions.

She spoke to us about some of the benefits of this form of complementary and alternative medicine.

“When people expose themselves to anything negative they give off a low vibration. Any words they speak or actions they take gives off a vibration. Those negative energies settle in and around their chakras and puts them off balance. What Reiki does as it’s channelled to each chakra vibration, is shaking off that negative energy.”

Shot of beautiful young woman having reiki healing treatment in health spa center. Picture: iStock

Some Reiki techniques

The techniques that Reiki involves have names such as:

Centring;

Clearing;

Extracting harmful energies; and

Smoothing and raking the aura.

Some Reiki practitioners will use crystals and chakra healing wands to enable healing. Some anecdotal evidence suggests that it may induce deep relaxation, help people cope with difficulties, relieve emotional, stress and improve overall well-being.

Watson adds: “Energy is everything.

There’s nothing on this planet that isn’t energy. Everything comes from energy. A person is integral in creating their own health. So in addition to Reiki healing, one must include mind gym.

So many people say: ‘But how do I do this?’ I say: ‘The same way you learn a new language. The same way you learn a new skill. In the same way, you become fit. You put in the time and the effort, it’s the same thing. Except this is with our mind. Learn to speak positively.’”

Male therapist performing reiki therapy self-treatment holding hands over his stomach. Alternative therapy concept. Picture: iStock

Conditions that Reiki help treat include:

Chronic pain;

Depression;

Anxiety;

Fatigue; and

Neurodegenerative disorders.

Reiki should never take the place of medical treatments.

Is Reiki harmful?

Due to the noncontact nature of Reiki, this treatment is non-harmful. Anyone at any age can try this form of healing. Watson says the main key to this kind of healing is: “energy out, energy in. Whatever I am putting out there I’m likely to attract. We all need to focus on where our energy goes. We need to be aware of our thought patterns”, she says.

Summary

Reiki is a complementary form of energy therapy.

Advocates believe there is an energy field around the body and that disrupting it can lead to ailments. Reiki therapy aims to remedy these disruptions and the following conditions.

