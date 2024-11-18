Beat exam burnout: Tips to keep stress in check

Managing stress on exam day is crucial, as high stress can affect focus and problem-solving. Picture: Gallo Images

Exam season can be tough on both students and parents, especially as it comes to a close.

Nawaal Schroeder, an occupational therapist at Netcare Akeso Alberton, highlights that after a year of studying, students often hit a point of exhaustion. High stress and fatigue can be common, and two major factors behind this stress are poor time management and skipping mental breaks.

Schroeder explains that during exam time, the focus tends to be solely on studying, pushing aside other aspects of daily life, including self-care. She emphasises that taking regular breaks and managing study time more effectively can help reduce stress, giving students more clarity and confidence.

“Think of exam season as a marathon,” Schroeder says. Balancing study time and rest helps maintain energy levels and supports both mental and physical health long-term.

Setting realistic goals

As the exam season stretches on, it’s essential to set achievable goals and manage stress. Open conversations between students and parents about expectations can ease the pressure. “Talk about what realistic results look like and set manageable targets,” Schroeder advises. It’s also important for parents to listen, provide positive motivation, and acknowledge their child’s hard work.

Parents should ensure their children maintain a healthy balance of sleep, rest, and study time. While older kids may seem independent, they still benefit from parental guidance to manage their overall well-being.

Coping on exam day

Managing stress on the exam day itself is crucial, as high stress can affect focus and problem-solving. Parents can support this by creating a calm morning environment and organising reliable transport. Schroeder suggests students manage stress with deep breathing, staying in a quiet space, or listening to calming music. “Avoid negative self-talk, take a breath, and start by reading the exam questions carefully,” she says.

After the exam

Once an exam is done, students should avoid being overly critical and take time to rest before reviewing their performance. Parents should be supportive, avoid making comparisons, and talk to their children about how they felt the exam went. This creates a non-judgmental environment, crucial as students often feel sensitive to parental expectations.

Waiting for results can also be stressful, so parents should provide encouragement and reassurance, with help from teachers, friends, and siblings when needed.

Schroeder’s main advice: prioritise wellbeing. If stress becomes overwhelming, seeking help from a mental health professional is important.

