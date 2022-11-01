‘First ever African collaboration’ – Bonang bags Steve Madden collab

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Bonang Matheba has become the first African star to do a collaboration with footwear, apparel and accessory powerhouse brand Steve Madden.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning. The brand explained it is part of their 10-year celebration in Africa.

Bonang’s fashion collection

Bonang plays her part by selecting six footwear and two handbag styles “that in the style icon’s eyes, epitomise the celebratory mood of a South African summer,” the statement read.

Her choices are festive, just in time for Christmas. The style choices are inlined with her fashion identity.

Bonang said: “I was looking for styles that would be great to holiday in, celebrate in, dance the night away in or even be the perfect gift to spoil someone special with over the festive season”.

ALSO READ: Bonang, Shudu and Aisha share their skincare tips

The spring and summer collections will be available from 6 November, online and in-store. The official launch will occur in Cape Town at Zeitz Mocaa Museum on 7 November.

Other celebrities who partnered with big brands

Minnie Dlamini had a partnership with global fashion brand Ipanema in late 2021. The TV presenter signed on for their 2021 summer campaign “Summer Belongs to Ipanema”.

Dlamini was the first SA brand ambassador. The beach sandals collection is 100% vegan and made from recyclable material.

“Sustainability and social responsibility [have] always been very important to me. Working with a brand that is 100% recyclable, vegan, committed to preserving the beauty of this planet and keeping every woman looking fashionable with technology that gives us lasting comfort,” she wrote on Instagram.

The collection consists of a variety of sandal styles, coming in different bright colours which they believe will be the focal point of any beach outfit in SA.

READ NEXT: Stepping out in style: Minnie Dlamini-Jones the new face of Ipanema in SA

Possibly most notable recently, is fashion designer Theba Magugu’s collaboration with global luxury brand Christian Dior.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “I am proud to introduce my new capsule in collaboration with DIOR (@dior); one that benefits CTAOP (@ctaop)- a foundation created by my fellow South African Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica), which invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri (@mariagraziachiuri) asked me to use Dior’s iconic ‘New Look’ as a base silhouette, which I interpreted through a variety of key wardrobe staples. The collection features our iconic Sisterhood emblem – representative of themes of unity and empowerment prevalent in both Maria Grazia & I’s work – on a cotton T-shirt, a yellow silk twill scarf, the emblematic #DiorBookTote and more.”