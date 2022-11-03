B*Dazzled: Bonang Matheba is reviving her YouTube channel

Kaunda Selisho

The Bonang Matheba drought seems to be over and her fans’ excitement for her return to reality television is palpable.

The reality star closed off a successful television run with her Being Bonang series to move to New York a year ago to pursue other interests, leaving her fans desperately begging her for more.

During her time in New York, she was supposed to have hosted a podcast series on the iHeart Radio network under the umbrella of her friend, Charlamagne tha God. A deal that is said to have gone sour as a result of her dispute with her former manager, Davin Phillips.

Bonang returned home with a bang, rekindled her relationship with her former management company, DNA Brand Architects, and she has been kept busy ever since.

In addition to being announced as the face of one of Nivea’s skincare campaigns, she recently announced that she would be launching a holiday collection with the popular shoe brand Steve Madden.

Bonang on Young, Famous and African

For months, rumours had been swirling that Bonang Matheba would be appearing on Netflix smash hit Young, Famous and African as people had seen her out and about with a camera crew.

However, it seems as though the footage will be for her YouTube channel and not for Young, Famous and African or another season of Being Bonang as some fans seem to think.

You will recall that her reality show came to an end after her relationship with Bar Leader TV (and it’s lead, Legend Manqele) also ended on a sour note.

Bonang on YouTube

Years before having a YouTube channel was all the rage, Bonang Matheba had her own online reality show called B*Dazzled that went on for two seasons before she moved on to pursue other interests.

The episodes followed the media darling as she completed her days working at YFM, sealing brand deals, doing photoshoots and attending parties.

Over a decade later, unparalleled interest in her life remains steadfast. Taking note of this, the star seems to want to take more control over what she shares by documenting her life on her own platform.

She made the announcement on e.TV’s The Morning Show and explained how her decision was spurred by the real-time shift she has observed from traditional media to digital media.

She also mentioned how her online reality show had begun trending in recent weeks with calls from fans for her to revive the show.

In addition, Bonang promised that her show will give a glimpse into what she was doing while in New York – a trip that most people assumed was just for fun and not work.

