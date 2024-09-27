WATCH: Day 1 of SA Fashion Week a bold showcase of diversity and style – if you’re able to see it

First day of SA Fashion Week set the stage ablaze with cutting-edge designs, celebrating inclusivity and individuality.

From daring silhouettes to vibrant colours, the runway was a vibrant display of South Africa’s rich fashion culture, proving that diversity is not just a theme – it’s the future of fashion!

SA Fashion Week 2025 has a lot to offer, that’s if you can see any of it.

We share our back row experience with you.

As Corrine Bailey Rae put it in her song Put Your Records On, “the more things change, the more they stay the same”.

Such is the behaviour of the organisers of SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025, held on Thursday at a new venue in Melrose Arch, Gauteng.

Often, during the middle of a SA Fashion Week show with a low runway and while seated at the back where all I can see are the model’s heads, I ask myself, “what am I doing here?”.

What am I doing here?

As a fashion writer, it’s important to spot, publicise and share the latest trends with those who are into fashion but missed a ticket or can’t be there.

I’m happy to be there when I can see it.

Fashion Week is after all the pinnacle of trend-setting in some cities.

Sad to say, day one of SA Fashion Week didn’t allow much of that as most sartorialists and fashion journo’s were shoved to the back to stare at the back of the heads of influencers and those deemed important enough to capture a full view of all the pieces.

A lot of my opening day experience became about counting shoes and dodging heads.

Oh, the games we have to play at events!

The eventual solution was to join the camera crew, at the front of the runway, to see all the key pieces and tone setters for the next fashion season.

ALSO READ: ‘I feel a mixture of pride, nervousness, and excitement’ – Tshegofatso Chanda on Paris Fashion Week debut

These are some of the standout moments for me:

Thabo Makhetha

Beautifully crafted cultural pieces that wowed the audience with culturally inspired pieces featuring sealing, gingham, traditional fabrics, and horse-riding boots.

The standout piece, a showstopping blanket skirt, merged heritage with high fashion in a bold and sophisticated form.

Alca

They redefined menswear with a fresh South African twist.

Bucket hats and mixed textures set the tone, with well-tailored shirts, beanies, and three-quarter pants delivering a mix of beach-ready and city-chic looks.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bonang Matheba, menswear, print designs steal the show at South African Fashion Week

Fikile Sokhulu

The designer took us back to the comfort of 2020 when we were all in lockdown and needed to work from home comfortably, with denim culottes featuring fringed bottoms and sheer, printed fabrics.

Her collection exuded laid-back coolness.

The showstopper? A striking white ensemble with ruffles and sheer details gives the impression of fluidity and freedom.

Artho Eksteen

He embraced soft sheers and sorbet lace box shapes, adding cozy knits to the mix.

His collection will forecast the return of leg warmers next season, blending aesthetics and comfort seamlessly.

Micheal Ludwig

He showcased clean lines and rhythmic prints, with monochrome suits and dresses enhanced by ruffled fabrics.

His use of white, creams and reds pushed the black-and-white monochrome narrative into a new dynamic.

Pret-a-Perfect

Closed the day of the first shows with whimsical, playful pieces.

Super-clean silhouettes and loose-fitting dresses brought sophistication, with standout sultry fabrics in light colours, perfect for making a statement.

Here’s hoping one day fashion week will be about appreciating, celebrating and being able to view fashion pieces that designers have worked tirelessly to bring you fashion lovers.

Maybe, one day…