By Carine Hartman

1 Oct 2024

Step up the decorum, ladies

I’m watching a woman tucking fold upon fold upon fold into what I know my mom called a “step-in”. My mom would have something to say.

How the world has changed. And it used to be so simple.

Hers didn’t have six zips, 20 hooks and pliable elastic sides, front and back, like I saw last night.

I watched her many mornings squeezing from the bottom up into a – whalebone, I’m sure – contraption with many sighs and oomphs just to hide her slightly sagging tummy after three kids.

She didn’t have a Wonderbra with built-in cushions or even a wire to support a sagging breast after feeding many a mouth.

Or even sexy bras. They were all big with full unfilled cups, eight hooks at the back and little support.

But she learnt about sewing: long darts from the skirt up to the nipple point lifts the breasts to The Eye who eyes her; flat pleats on the bottom part hides the tummy she doesn’t want that eye to see.

How shocked she’d be to see what I saw last night: A woman she would unashamedly call obese – I apologise, she was never woke – stripping for the world to see in her bedroom down to her bra trying on the infamous “step-in” and then loving her half-naked body.

My mom would’ve (I want to write present tense “will” because she is, even in death, a lady) never judged.

Not in her vocabulary: like “woke”; “body shaming” and “gender issues”.

But she would’ve told that lady to “sweep it under the carpet”. Hide your imperfections – but not when the light is on in your bedroom: your intimate space.

That’s when it counts. That’s when your man sees you as you are, stretch marks, sagging breasts and all.

She’d tell all these exhibitionists: “You don’t have to be a Stepford Wife with full makeup when your man wakes up to a boere breakfast.

You can have curlers in your hair; no mascara. “He knows you. So step into your ‘step-in’, wear your flat darts and clip on your false, teased ‘beehive’ hair piece. He’s the one that sees you; the real you.”

And he’ll still love you without the world even knowing.

So that’s why I’ll never be a trending media influencer. My mom taught me tricks, but they’re our tricks.

Private and the world never needs to know about it.

So Ms Step-in, know your mom was right: decorum, girl.

Always.

