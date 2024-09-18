‘I feel a mixture of pride, nervousness, and excitement’ – Tshegofatso Chanda on Paris Fashion Week debut

Tshegofatso will showcase her work at Paris Fashion Week on 27 September.

Tshegofatso Chanda will showcase at the Paris Fashion Week for the first time later this month. Picture: Supplied

Fashion designer and founder of Lizah Chanda Crochet, Tshegofatso Chanda, is set to make her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Chanda, who hails from the rural village of Magogoe Tlhabologo in Mafikeng, will be showcasing on 27 September at Hotel Le Marois in Paris.

Speaking to The Citizen, she said this opportunity is not just a moment for herself, but for her community and aspiring African designers.

Speaking about the emotions surrounding her Paris Fashion Week debut, Chanda said it feels surreal.

“Paris Fashion Week has always been a dream for me. Growing up in a small village, it felt so distant, something I could only imagine from afar.

“Now that it’s happening, it’s not just about being on that prestigious platform, it’s about proving to myself, to my community, and to every African child with big dreams that anything is possible.”

Chanda acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with representing her country on an international stage.

“I feel a mixture of pride, nervousness, and excitement. It’s a huge responsibility, but I’m ready for it because this moment isn’t just mine — it’s for everyone who has supported me, believed in me, and walked this path with me. It’s beyond personal, it’s monumental,” she added.

‘Threads of Freedom’

Her collection, titled Threads of Freedom, will celebrate South Africa’s 30 years of democracy while reflecting her personal journey as a designer.

Chanda said the collection is deeply personal and symbolic of both Mzansi’s resilience and her evolution as a creative.

“This collection is a tribute to those who fought for the freedom we now enjoy, and in many ways, my own fight to pursue my dreams mirrors that struggle.

“Each piece in the collection tells a story of the different phases of freedom—freedom from societal expectations, freedom of creative expression, and freedom to break boundaries.”

Threads of Freedom promises to deliver bold, vibrant colours, intricate craftsmanship, and a fusion of traditional African techniques with modern global trends.

Honouring heritage while embracing modernity

Chanda emphasised that each design carries elements of South Africa’s past, present, and future, providing a visual narrative that honours her heritage while embracing modernity.

The themes of resilience, liberation, and identity serve as the foundation of Chanda’s designs.

In particular, she said she draws inspiration from South Africa’s rich history of perseverance and the personal liberation she has experienced as an artist.

“Resilience is a major theme. I use durable materials like crochet, which is significant in African culture, symbolising our ability to weave together stories and traditions.

“Liberation also plays a key role, as I’m celebrating the freedom to express who I am as a designer without limitations.”

Cultural representation and sustainability are core values for Chanda.

She is committed to using eco-friendly materials and minimising waste in her production processes.

“Sustainability isn’t just about the materials — it’s about creating a business that empowers communities.

I work closely with local artisans in South Africa, ensuring the economic benefits of my work are felt at home,” she stated.

Chanda’s work also serves as a celebration of African culture, blending traditional techniques such as hand-weaving and crochet with contemporary designs.

“When people see my designs, I want them to see Africa — not just as a place, but as a source of creativity and innovation.”

Governmental support

Chanda said the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation has been a key supporter of her career.

She said their backing, both financially and through access to resources, has been instrumental in her success.

“Their belief in me has been a driving force, especially when times were tough, and I faced obstacles that felt insurmountable. When they came on board, it was a game-changer.

“They helped me showcase my work on global platforms, like The White Show in Milan, which was a major breakthrough for me. Without that, I might not be heading to Paris Fashion Week right now.

“Their support has made me feel that my work matters, not just to me, but to my country, and that’s a huge motivator. I owe a lot of my success to the opportunities they’ve opened up for me,” Chanda said.

Tshegofatso Chanda future plans

Looking ahead, Chanda is focused on expanding her brand globally while remaining true to her South African roots.

She said she has plans to collaborate with other African creatives and continue building a presence in Europe and North America.

“I’m working on collaborations that blend traditional African crafts with contemporary aesthetics. There’s also a potential collaboration with an international fashion house, which I’m very excited about.”

Chanda said her journey as a designer has been filled with challenges, but also immense rewards.

For her, the most rewarding part has been seeing her work resonate with people across the world and knowing that she is paving the way for other African designers.

“It’s a constant fight to prove that African designers belong on the biggest stages, but every time someone wears one of my designs, it validates all the hard work and sacrifice.

“That’s the ultimate reward—showing the world what African designers are capable of.”

