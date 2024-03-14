Five benefits of including micro-needling into your face care routine

Micro-needling not only helps to restore skin tightness, it also helps to smooth fine lines and soften scars.

Micro-needling is arguably one of the most popular professional and at-home skincare treatments today. The technology was pioneered by world-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr Des Fernandes more than 20 years ago.

“The concept of micro-needling was born at the time when the world was going mad for invasive treatments like destructive laser therapy and deep dermal peels,” Dr Fenandes says.

“I needed to find a way that allowed the skin to get more effects from vitamin A in order to achieve better results. In 1997 I needled myself for the first time using a tattoo pen. Dissatisfied with the experience I had several micro-needling rollers produced, testing them on myself. This was ultimately the birth of medical and surgical needling treatments to improve the appearance of wrinkles, acne scars and stretchmarks.”

Dr Fernandes is also the Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care. According to the brand, their micro-needling Instruments are designed to deliver up to 100 times more essential nutrients and intelligent ingredients to where the skin needs them most.

Dr Fernandes shares five benefits of including needling in your at-home skin care routine:

Micro-needling allows for optimum absorption of active ingredients into the skin

Micro-Needling creates tiny micro-channels in the upper layers of the skin. The active ingredients from home treatment products are then able to reach into the depths of the skin exponentially more effectively than by simply applying the products topically. The higher the levels of vitamin A and vitamin C that can penetrate into the lower layers of the epidermis, the more collagen can be made.

Micro-needling helps restore skin tightness

It can assist in collagen and elastin production in the skin which may lead to the effect of skin tightening.

Micro-needling helps to smooth fine lines and softens scars

It is particularly effective to improve the appearance of aging, dehydration, sun damage and scarring, especially when used in combination with a daily vitamin A moisturiser or serum.

Micro-needling assists in the reduction of pigmentation

Micro-needling, done in conjunction with scientifically proven professional skincare products, has been seen to encourage the top layer of skin to regenerate, thereby reducing the appearance of pigmentation.

Micro-needling helps to reduce dilated blood vessels

Micro-needling increases collagen production, a natural elastic that encourages skin to appear more supple and youthful. The result is healthy, glowing skin, which makes capillaries significantly less visible.

