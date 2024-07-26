Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary: Tailor-made success for aspiring designers…

Passion for fashion? Applications are now open for the prestigious annual Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary.

Fashion designer extraordinaire Gert-Johan Coetzee has announced the continuation of his prestigious fashion design bursary, marking yet another milestone in his ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging design talent.

Apart from the guaranteed wow factor of his coveted GJC creations, Coetzee is known for using his fashion platform to highlight social issues, particularly those that affect women. From breaking down prejudices about albinism to addressing violence against women, breast cancer and HIV awareness.

Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Show during Red VIP Aide Memoire at Vodacom World on September 30, 2022 in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Since it was established in 2009, Coetzee’s transformative bursary has become synonymous with fashion education and career empowerment.

Three-year fashion journey with Gert-Johan Coetzee

The Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Design Bursary offers a unique opportunity for one deserving individual to embark on a comprehensive three-year fashion journey at the North West School of Design.

The recipient will delve into a curriculum designed to cultivate technical prowess, conceptual creativity and industry acumen under the guidance of seasoned professionals.

Reflecting on the significance of the bursary, Coetzee remarked:

“Throughout my career, I have been privileged to receive all the opportunities I have, and I see it as a responsibility to honour this and to be able to pass down the mantle. It evokes wonderful memories of seeing these eager, young, talented individuals arrive at my studio for mentorship and seeing them go on to become a success story.”

Junior Skhosana (2023), Basetsana Maloleka (2022), and Marumo Malepe (2021) are currently at the design academy honing their skills to make their unique mark on the fashion industry.

Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary: What to know

The bursary package is valued at R200,000 and includes full tuition fees, a laptop, and a state-of-the-art Bernina sewing machine.

Applications for the Gert-Johan Coetzee Bursary opened on 15 July 2024 and closes on 10 September 2024.

How to enter

Visit North West School of Design’s website, complete the online application and submit.

Upload a video of yourself dressed in your favourite style and describe your style.

Include who you are and where you are from.

Also, brief us on where you got your clothes from.

The video must not be longer than one minute.

Upload all this to your social media, Tik Tok and Instagram, using the following hashtags: #nwsd, #gert, #gertbursary2024, #fashiondesign, #fashionbursary, #fashionschool, as well as the tags @nwsdfashion and @gertjohancoetzee.

Admission criteria

Applicants should refer to the website to read through the full-time course prospectus.

All applicants should be South African citizens.

Currently 18 years or older.

If applicants have successfully passed Grade 12, they should be in possession of a Grade 12 certificate with diploma exemption.

Applicants who have studied in another field are allowed to apply.

Applicants may re-enter if they entered the competition previously.

The winner must be able to commence their studies in January 2025.

The winner must be able to read, speak, write and understand English.

Gert-Johan Coetzee Show at the SA Fashion Week (SAFW) Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection Showcase at the Sandton City rooftop. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

What does the bursary include?

Tuition fees at NWSD, valued at R176 000

Sewing machine courtesy of Bernina at R 14 000

Laptop courtesy of Computer Shop Klerksdorp at R15 000

The winner will also be required to complete two internships per year at Gert-Johan Coetzee Studios, where valuable knowledge, skills, and know-how will be bestowed upon them.

Gert-Johan Coetzee: Designer to the stars

The designer, who was born in Koster in the North West province, first rose to fame when he won the High Fashion Award at the 2004 Vukani Fashion Awards.

Coetzee is celebrated for dressing both South African and international celebrities for red carpet events.

He has dressd some of Mzansi’s biggest stars and beauty queens, such as Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini, Lerato Kganyago, Nadia Nakai and Terry Pheto to name but a few.

Rapper Nadia Nakai and Gert-Johan Coetzee during the Floyd Mayweather Banquet Dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre on 15 July 2023, in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Coetzee’s design prowess transcends the borders of South Africa to encompass an international scope of significant superstars, such as Oprah Winfrey, Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Lauryn Hill, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia and Tiwa Savage.

American rapper, singer and actress Cardi B donned one of Coetzee’s trademark beaded dresses in shades of brown to match the gift she gave her estranged husband Offset for his birthday—a gold-speckled brown Lamborghini…

Cardi B wearing a Gert-Johan Coetzee design for Offset’s birthday party. Picture: Instagram@gertjohancoetzee

The flamboyant designer interpreted the theme of this year’s Durban July horse racing event, “Ride the Wave”, with a cheeky blue ensemble for radio DJ Lerato Kganyago.