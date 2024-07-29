EXCLUSIVE: Bonang Matheba talks new alcohol free MCC, TV show and her new man [VIDEO]

Matheba on launching B'dazzled by Bonang on S3, the non-alcoholic House of BNG and the business behind her brands.

KYALAMI, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 26: Bonang Matheba at the launch of the Holiday Designed Collection at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on October 26, 2023 in Kyalami, South Africa. Bonang Matheba is a South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, actress and social media personality. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Celebrity Bonang Matheba has loads to share with her fans about her latest business ventures, television show, and her non-alcoholic House of BNG addition.

“There’s a large chunk of my fans who enjoy a good MCC but don’t want the alcohol in it, and here we are finally ready to share it and hope people love it. I’m proud of it too and I wanted it to taste delicious,” said Bonang Matheba, speaking to The Citizen about her new non-alcoholic House of BNG Nectar Rose MCC.

The new addition is an alternative to her alcoholic MCCs range and it caters for drinkers who prefer a non-alcoholic palette, a concept she developed during Covid-19.

Affectionately called Queen B by her fans, she is one of Africa’s most sought-after and powerful entertainment celebrities, having over 8.58 million combined social media followers.

Bonang rose to prominence in 2007 as a presenter on SABC 1’s premium music show, Live Amp.

She made history in 2013 by becoming Revlon’s first worldwide ambassador outside the United States.

She proceeded to shatter barriers by hosting the television show Front Row on Metro FM in 2014.

Bonang on House of BNG

Queen B is currently working the House of BNG nectar blanc, non-alcoholic, as well as premix cocktails and potentially a gin and tonic.

“Depending on where trends are going, but at the moment I’m researching premixed cocktails to see if we can give customers things they love,” she said.

Food and drinking trends are seasonal and evolve with consumer palettes, this is important to any sparkling wine or drinks maker. Bonang spent over two years coming up with the right flavours, adding the ingredients, and listening to what people wanted. Considering sustainability and variety in her products, Bonang also added Turkish delight as an ingredient to vary the taste.

“We also consider trends and where people are going, even with the packaging with considered recycling and sustainability and environmental issues that people are moving towards,” she said.

She also mentions being gluten-free, a big health trend in the food and drinking sector.

“We want our fans and customers to know that we care about the environment and are concerned with what affects the world, we continue to listen to what people who enjoy our brand want,” added Bonang.

B’dazzled by Bonang and glimpses of her man

Speaking of B’dazzled by Bonang, her reality show, launching on S3, Bonang shares: “I’m a product of S3 having shot Top Billing for the channel and when Bedazzled was relaunched in 2023 on YouTube, SABC made the offer to come back, I agreed.”

“We also did ‘A very Bonang year’, on SABC 2, so this was a no brainer, the channels speak to a wider audience which is always ideal,” she added.

The six-part series, with each episode lasting 46 minutes, is a collaborative effort between Bonang Matheba Entertainment and Cake Media.

B’dazzled by Bonang originally launched on YouTube in 2011, amassing over a million followers.

Still, fans have been calling for their loved celebrity to come back to mainstream TV and she admits this is a natural fit.

Co-produced by Matheba and David Phume, it will premiere, at 6pm on Monday, 29 July. The show offers an intimate look at her life, showing sides of her personality and career that she has never shared before, she even hints that viewers may catch glimpses of her man, something audiences have been begging to see.

“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me that is not often seen – the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society,” she said.

Describing the show, she says “B’dazzled by Bonang is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour that my audiences have come to know and love.”

Video by Thami Kwazi