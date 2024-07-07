GALLERY: Best celeb looks in the Durban July fashion ‘winner’s circle’

Dressed to impress: Mzansi's high society stepped out in style in a flurry of fashion flair at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday.

Clockwise from left: Glamming it up on the fashion front at the Hollywoodbets Durban July horse racing event on Saturday, were EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala; actress Jessica Nkosi and DJ Lamiez Holworthy. Pictures: X/ @Julius_S_Malema; Instagram

Famous faces lit up the purple carpet at the 129th Hollywoodbets Durban July horse racing event as they channelled this year’s theme, “Ride the Wave” with their ocean-inspired silhouettes and high fashion pieces at the Greyville Racecourse.

Throughout the years, the annual highlight on South Africa’s social and sporting calendar has become equally famous for its fashion as for its racing, with this year’s star-studded line-up of celebrities (and politicians) adding the customary touch of sartorial elegance to Africa’s premier horse racing event.

‘Ride the Wave’: Best Durban July celeb fashion looks

Take a look at The Citizen’s pick for the 2024 Durban July fashion “winner’s circle”.

Sea Queen Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi stunned in a layered creation by Namibian designer Ruberto Scholtz. The Queen actress’s breathtaking ensemble was magically sculptured into a splash of waves around her body.

Lamiez Holworthy

TV personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy sut a mesmerising figure in a pearl-and-seashell embellished mermaid dress by Durban designer Siphesihle Khoza aka Sihle the Designer.

Thando Thabethe

How to Ruin Christmas star Thando Thabethe turned heads in a seashell-inspired outfit from designer William Harry de Beer’s Willet Designs Couture.

Julius Malema and wife Mantwa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s flashy watch – allegedly valued an eye-watering R2 million – set the tongues wagging at last year’s Durban July.

This year, however, the outspoken politician kept his timepiece up his sleeve and out of sight…

Juju looked dapper in a black suit and tie with his spouse channeling the oceanic theme in a silky shell-grey creation adorned with strings glorious strings of pearls by designer Maphepha Ndaba

Playing with other kids.❤️🕺🏾💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/lCc2qPnDcK — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 6, 2024

Sithelo Shozi ‘serenades the sea’

Masked Singer judge Sithelo Shozi slayed in a racy number by designer Owethu Sidoyi.

Pamela Mtanga

Content creator and entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga was transformed into a veritable “sea goddess” by designer Orapeleng Modutle.

Lerato Kganyago

Radio DJ Lerato Kganyago “rode the wave” in a cheeky blue ensemble by top South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee.

DJ Tira

DJ Tira arrived at the Greyville Racecourse in a helicopter to host the popular Afrotainment Marquee in a trendy yellow-and-blue House Of Ole suit.

The award-winning musician also hosted the “Fact Durban Rocks” after-party at the People’s Park in Moses Mabhida.

DJ Tira at the 2024 Durban July. pic.twitter.com/wU0ei3rS7C — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) July 6, 2024

