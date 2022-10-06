Daily hack: 6 ways to vamp up your skincare regime for spring

Citizen Reporter

Most people in the 30 – 50 age range were brought up on the “cleanse, tone and moisturise” skincare advice. In recent years, however, the internet has seen a significant increase in the availability of skincare information.

Social media has also given everyone online a direct line to skincare professionals and the invaluable information they have to share.

One of those nuggets of information is the fact that people need to tweak their skincare regimens according to the changing seasons. South Africa recently made the transition to spring and as temperatures rise and the climate changes in preparation for summer, people will need to make slight changes to how they look after their skin to accommodate its needs in the changing season.

Here are five affordable ways to vamp up your skincare regime for spring.

Add vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important ingredients you can use to ensure clear, bright and radiant skin. It’s also essential for preventing and minimising pigmentation (something that may prove problematic with increased sun exposure).

While you can apply vitamin C skincare products all year round, they’re essential when we enter spring and summer, as vitamin C helps protect your skin from the effects of the sun’s harsh UV rays.

Products like Creightons Vitamin C Serum (R139.95) contain 2% vitamin C to treat a dull complexion and uneven skin tone. It is worth noting that the brand also has a Vitamin C Eye Serum (R115.95) because the delicate area around the eyes deserves a special treat after winter.

Give your skin a moisture boost

A woman doing her nighttime skincare routine. Picture: iStock

When seasons change, the skin experiences a disruption of sorts and its barrier function becomes vulnerable. Giving it an extra moisture boost helps to avoid dehydration-related breakouts and sensitivity, dryness and flaking.

One of the best moisture-providing ingredients to add to your skincare routine in spring is hyaluronic acid. It’s able to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, and when applied to the skin, it has the ability to restore and maintain moisture levels.

Ramp up the exfoliation

When the temperature rises your skin can become a little oilier, which means you may need to exfoliate more regularly to ensure sebum and dead skin cells do not clog up your pores and lead to breakouts.

For this purpose, glycolic acid is an excellent exfoliant.

Not only does it dissolve the sebum that holds dry and dead cells on the surface of the skin, but it also increases cell turnover, boosts collagen and elastin production and improves the skin’s tone and radiance.

For high-performance exfoliation, you can try NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (R379.95). Soaked in 2.8% exfoliating glycolic acid to retexture and resurface skin, this moisturising formula with hyaluronic acid and soothing blue daisy helps to reveal brighter and smoother-looking skin.

You can then follow that up with NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Serum (R295.00), an innovative overnight serum with 4% glycolic acid to retexture the skin’s appearance.

Time to get bronzed

Getting bronzed doesn’t need to be dangerous – you can avoid the sun and sun beds while still getting a beautiful sun-kissed look. Modern sunless tanning products don’t cause streaking or that dreaded orange glow and are easy to use, even for beginners.

Australian Gold offers a range of body bronzing products that are safe and easy to use, with natural-looking results.

Australian Gold Instant Sunless Mousse (R264.00) is a quick-dry, oil-free formula that delivers a natural-looking, Aussie glow all year round.

If you prefer a lotion texture, try Australian Gold Instant Sunless Lotion (R304.00), which helps your skin develop a rich, sun-kissed bronze colour in no time.

Invest in SPF

Gentle reminder that sunscreen is your skin saviour ???? ‘cause look at the benefits… pic.twitter.com/vqmpztWZSj— Shop Beauty on TApp (@BeautyonTApp) January 17, 2022

SPF is a skincare must-have all year round, but chances are your body was wrapped up during winter, eliminating the need for all-over sun protection.

Prolong the youthfulness of your skin and avoid potentially dangerous sunburns by applying SPF to exposed areas of the body, every day.

Prime your canvas

Woman getting skin care treatment | Picture: Supplied/Unsplash

Some of us can get away without a primer during winter, but that changes once spring sets in. Warmer weather means your makeup is more likely to melt and slide, so you’ll need a little something extra to ensure its longevity.

A primer makes foundation application more even, makes it last longer and could even blur pores and imperfections.

wet n wild’s award-winning Primer Face Focus Serum (R169.95) creates the perfect canvas for a smooth, hydrated and even complexion, allowing your foundation to glide on effortlessly for a luminous, flawless finish. The limited edition wet n wild Blooming Face Mist (R129.95) is another new multi-use mist that can be used to prep the skin before applying makeup, set a finished look, or as a refresher throughout the day.

After all that, don’t forget to set your makeup using a setting spray.

These simple changes to your daily skincare regime will ensure you enjoy your best skin, all season long.