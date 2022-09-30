TikTok beauty trick: A cloth mask to banish your double chin

ETX Daily Up

As the sector booms, cosmetic surgery procedures are attracting growing interest on social media. But that doesn’t stop TikTok users from sharing their own tips and tricks to overcome certain beauty complexes without having to go under the knife.

Take the double chin, for example. According to the social media site’s users, this can be banished by means of a simple fabric mask. Here’s how it works.

Where do they get their ideas from? There’s no denying that TikTok users are inventive, offering hundreds, if not thousands, of beauty tips destined to facilitate the lives of their fellow social media users.

Although they’re far from all being innovative or engaging, they can nevertheless sometimes attract attention, and even turn out to be highly useful in everyday life.

The latest viral trick claims to diminish the dreaded double chin in a matter of minutes. And that sounds incredible enough to warrant a closer look!

Two users, Rocio Roses and Lady Wonder, have made a name for themselves on the social platform with this new supposedly foolproof technique. Their trick has garnered tens of thousands of views in just a few days, and has been picked up by a host of beauty addicts.

Contrary to what you might think, it doesn’t involve any cosmetic procedures, or massage techniques, or any other age-old process revived from the past.

No, it’s simply about harnessing the virtues of a fabric mask, not dissimilar to the ones you might already use to moisturize, purify or detoxify your skin each week.

Already popular in Asia, this kind of mask is specifically designed to reduce double chins and moisturize the skin, as indicated on the packaging presented by one of the users behind this trend.

And there’s no need to give you the brand name, since this kind of product is now available from a variety of suppliers, usually called something like a “double chin reducer.” Take a look online, you can’t miss them. Formulated from collagen, algae, aloe vera extract and hyaluronic acid, the fabric mask claims to be vegan, and promises to diminish a double chin with repeated use.

Evidently, it’s not a question of wearing the mask once to forever banish this subcutaneous fatty mass. It’s more about enjoying its virtues long-term.

The product, which perfectly fits the shape of the chin and is fixed in place behind the ears, supposedly offers — thanks to this cocktail of active ingredients — a sort of facelift, with a firming effect to redefine the outline of the face. It’s hard to judge without trying it, but users of the Chinese social network seem to be won over.

A few months ago, another method, called mewing, emerged on TikTok to similarly transform the face with no need for surgery. This involved practising exercises to retrain the natural position of the tongue in order to obtain a chiselled jaw.

Facial yoga, or certain tools such as the Gua Sha, also claim to help eradicate a double chin. With so many options out there, it’s over to you to test them out and find out which one suits you best.